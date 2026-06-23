Advanced Rehabilitation, LLC Expands iKNOT Curriculum to Address Complex Regional Pain Syndrome & Chronic Upper Extremity Problems

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Rehabilitation, LLC today announced the expansion of its educational platform featuring the integrated Kinetic Neuro-Ortho Training (iKNOT) approach. The digital curriculum is designed to provide healthcare practitioners, occupational and physical therapists, hand therapists, athletic trainers, and wellness professionals with a structured intervention framework for managing Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Chronic Upper Extremity Problems affecting the shoulder, elbow, and hand.

Despite continuous research through 2025 and 2026, CRPS treatment is still a mystery. A persistent challenge in the field is that there is largely no framework for treatment intervention, and evidence for current interventions is still at a low level. This lack of standardization often leaves practitioners seeking effective methodologies when they do not know where to start.

To address this gap, Advanced Rehabilitation, LLC developed the iKNOT approach. Originally known as integrated Kong's Neuro-Ortho Treatment and marketed primarily to members of the American Society of Hand Therapists, the program has been updated to reach a broader wellness and rehabilitation audience. The comprehensive course breaks down the complex mechanics of the upper extremities, offering a practical pathway for managing symptoms.

"The iKNOT approach provides a simple solution without complicated equipment, expensive tools, or supplies," said Anisa Kong, founder of Advanced Rehabilitation, LLC. "Our curriculum is structured to build practitioner confidence by offering a clear, step-by-step methodology. The continuous positive feedback from our students reinforces that a simplified, integrated approach can effectively demystify CRPS management."

The online training focuses on maximizing foundational mechanical and neurological principles. By transitioning to a wider digital education model, Advanced Rehabilitation, LLC aims to equip a larger demographic of professionals with reliable strategies to assist individuals experiencing shoulder-elbow-hand problems.

Professionals interested in learning more about the integrated Kinetic Neuro-Ortho Training methodology can access the curriculum and enrollment details at www.crpsPain101.com .

About Advanced Rehabilitation, LLC

Advanced Rehabilitation, LLC is a United States-based healthcare education provider specializing in training programs for complex neuropathic and orthopedic conditions. Through its primary digital platform, the company offers the integrated Kinetic Neuro-Ortho Training (iKNOT) course to help practitioners systematically address Complex Regional Pain Syndrome & Chronic Problems of Upper Extremities. The organization is dedicated to providing accessible educational frameworks for rehabilitation and wellness professionals globally.

Media Contact

Anisa Kong

Phone: +17048306168

Email: info@crpspain101.com