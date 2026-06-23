Agentic AI in HCM Market to Nearly Triple by 2031 as Labor Scarcity Forces Enterprises Toward Autonomous HR Workflows

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI In HCM - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's release is grounded in a structural labor mismatch rather than a temporary disruption. U.S. JOLTS data showed 7.4 million job openings in December 2025, with openings-to-hire ratios in healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics still above pre-pandemic norms, while the hiring rate fell to a decade-low of 3.3% that same month. Against that backdrop, the agentic AI in HCM market is projected to grow from $2.47 billion in 2025 to $4.56 billion in 2026, reaching $13.48 billion by 2031 at a 24.21% CAGR. iCIMS reported in March 2026 that customers using its Frontline AI achieved up to 75% lower time-to-fill and up to ten times more hires per recruiter, concrete evidence underpinning the business case for conversational sourcing agents in high-volume roles.

A second driver is enterprise pressure to lift productivity without adding headcount. BCG reported in February 2026 that organizations applying AI in targeted HR workflows recorded 20-30% efficiency gains, while IBM's AskHR program reached a 94% containment rate and cut HR operating costs by 40% over four years through standardized, agent-supported workflows. The report notes that only 18% of organizations with more than 1,000 employees use specialized HR shared services centers today, according to McKinsey, pointing to a significant gap that software-led automation is positioned to fill.

Regulatory friction remains the clearest counterweight. The EU AI Act, which entered into force on August 1, 2024, classifies recruitment screening, candidate ranking, performance monitoring, and task allocation systems as high-risk under Annex III, requiring conformity assessments and use-log retention. In the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office warned in March 2026 that AI hiring tools without genuine human review can breach legal standards. The report segments the market by component (including agentic AI platforms and orchestration engines, and AI agents and workflow applications), function, deployment model, enterprise size, end-user industry, and geography.

Why This Report Matters

Size the fastest-growing segments precisely; AI agents and workflow applications are forecast to grow at a 27.39% CAGR through 2031, while talent management and internal mobility lead function-level growth at 25.41% CAGR, sharpening where investment should concentrate.

Track where governance becomes a competitive moat; Detailed regulatory analysis of the EU AI Act and emerging U.S. state-level employment AI rules helps vendors and buyers assess compliance readiness as a screening factor in procurement.

Benchmark against 20 named competitors; Company profiles covering Eightfold AI, iCIMS, HireVue, Paradox, Gloat, and others provide market rank, financials, and strategic moves for competitive positioning.

Identify the fastest-growing region before competitors do; Asia-Pacific's projected 29.11% CAGR, the fastest of any region, flags where expansion investment is likely to pay off.

Surface unmet needs through dedicated analysis; A white-space and unmet-need assessment identifies where current vendor capabilities fall short of enterprise demand.

For HR technology vendors, staffing firms, and enterprise buyers, this combination of acute labor scarcity and tightening AI governance creates a market where execution speed and compliance readiness must move together. The report's documentation of Adecco Group's March 2026 unlimited, multi-year Agentforce 360 agreement with Salesforce, aimed at powering more than 50% of revenues with agentic AI across 27,000 recruiters in over 60 countries by the end of 2026 illustrates the scale at which early movers are already committing, giving competitors and investors a clear benchmark for the pace of adoption now underway.

Companies Profiled

Phenom People, Inc.

Eightfold AI Inc.

iCIMS, Inc.

Paradox, Inc.

Beamery Inc.

Gloat Ltd.

HireVue, Inc.

Findem, Inc.

Harver B.V.

Personio SE & Co. KG

Degree, Inc. d/b/a Lattice

Darwinbox Digital Solutions Private Limited

Textio, Inc.

Peoplebox Inc.

Peoplelogic, Inc.

Humaans Software UK LTD

Wisq Inc.

Visier, Inc.

VIVAHR, LLC d/b/a AvaHR

Jobs and Talent, S.L.

The full report, "Agentic AI In HCM - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)," is available now in PDF and Excel format, and includes a market estimate sheet and three months of analyst support.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wswq43

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