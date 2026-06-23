BYDFi Launches Dream World Cup 2026 Campaign with $300,000 Reward Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange BYDFi has launched Dream World Cup 2026, a football-themed campaign running from June 8 to July 4, 2026, with a $300,000 reward pool. The campaign brings platform trading activities, reward tasks, and social matchday interactions to BYDFi’s global community.





Dream World Cup 2026: Three Events, $300,000 in Rewards

The campaign centers on three events:

Trading Arena: a three-round futures trading leaderboard based on eligible trading volume.

Lucky Scratch: a task-based scratch-card experience where users earn scratch chances through selected activities.

Airdrop: additional rewards across early-bird registration, new-user benefits, TradFi trading, Trading Arena participation, and BYDFi official X matchday activities.





BYDFi is also extending the campaign through Matchday AI Challenge, publishing AI forecast cards for selected matches and inviting users to compare the model’s view with their own match calls.

Availability may vary by market and is subject to event rules, eligibility requirements, and applicable local regulations.

Football, Community, and BYDFi’s Sports Connection

For BYDFi, the football season connects global users through competition, anticipation, and shared moments. Through BYDFi’s multi-year partnership with Newcastle United, BYDFi has continued to build a bridge between digital asset communities and global sports culture.

From Football Momentum to Long-Term Trust

Dream World Cup 2026 reflects how BYDFi turns global cultural moments into sustained community engagement. BYDFi uses the football season to connect product access, user participation, and long-term brand trust, aligning with BYDFi’s annual theme, Built for Reliability.

Michael, Co-Founder & CEO of BYDFi, said:



“Football brings people together through shared passion and belief. For BYDFi, Dream World Cup 2026 is a way to stay connected with users through moments they care about. That same idea guides how BYDFi builds experiences users can return to and trust over time.”



About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner and is listed by Forbes Advisor Canada among the best crypto exchanges in Canada for 2026.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support email: cs@bydfi.com

Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com

Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03aa810f-290a-4f41-b478-c2bad223cf66