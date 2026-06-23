Markit solves cross-border communications for 50+ markets with DIDWW's phone.systems™

DUBLIN, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markit , an IT e-procurement platform for managing and automating IT purchasing, has partnered with DIDWW , a global telecom provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium-quality voice and SMS services. Together, they are bringing seamless communications and global connectivity to Markit's operations through DIDWW's cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, alongside two-way SIP trunking services.

Founded in Estonia in 2003, Markit has grown into one of the world's leading IT procurement marketplaces, giving thousands of organizations access to over six million products from the world's top distributors. Its "Marketplace-as-a-Supplier" model has helped multinational businesses cut costs, reduce administrative burden, and simplify purchasing – all from a single platform. But growth across 50+ countries brings a communications challenge that's easy to underestimate. Customers in different time zones expect local phone numbers, responsive support, and seamless service, regardless of where Markit's teams are based. Stitching that together across dozens of markets, without complexity or gaps in service, is what led Markit to phone.systems™.

phone.systems™, DIDWW's AI-powered cloud PBX solution, is built for exactly this kind of challenge. Rather than managing a patchwork of regional phone systems, Markit's teams now operate from a single, centralized environment – with dedicated local phone lines across multiple countries, reliable inbound and outbound calling, and two-way SMS messaging wherever their customers are located. Throughout the rollout, DIDWW's responsive support team provided consistent guidance, helping Markit optimize the platform to meet the full demands of its global operations.

Marco Evolini, Regional Manager at Markit, said: “We were growing fast, but our communications weren't keeping up. Managing calls and customer support across dozens of markets was becoming a real operational challenge. With phone.systems™, we finally have one system that works everywhere we do – and DIDWW's team made the whole process straightforward from day one.”

Vladas Juozapavicius, phone.systems™ Product Manager at DIDWW, commented: “Markit represents the type of globally distributed organization that needs truly scalable and flexible communication infrastructure. With phone.systems™, its teams can manage regional call routing, timezone-aware workflows, and localized customer interactions across numerous international markets. We are delighted to support Markit's continued growth and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

About Markit

Markit is a global B2B IT marketplace and procurement solution operating across 50 countries. Moving away from traditional multi-vendor bidding, Markit's transparent "Marketplace-as-a-Supplier" model gives large international companies unified access to a real-time catalogue of over six million IT hardware products and accessories. Trusted by leading global organizations and holding a world-class Net Promoter Score of 70+, Markit dramatically lowers unit prices and administrative workloads for IT e-procurement teams everywhere.

For more information, visit https://www.markit.eu .

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant virtual phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 19 of those regions. Built on a secure, geo-redundant private network, the platform enables telecom operators and service providers to scale communications services with reliability and regulatory compliance.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365. For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88466ef8-11ce-4903-96c5-6a6d9f38c979