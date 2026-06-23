New AuditLog Capability from Descartes Helps Organizations Create Auditable, Transparent Carrier Selection Processes Amidst Rising Regulatory Scrutiny

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced a new review management and audit logging capability within Descartes MyCarrierPortal™ to help freight brokers, third party logistics service providers (3PLs) and shippers create auditable, transparent carrier selection processes. With standardized review workflows, management oversight and auditable decision records, AuditLog helps companies reduce their reliance on manual recordkeeping and disconnected documentation systems.

“As the U.S. transportation industry evaluates the implications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, documenting carrier vetting activities, establishing consistent review practices and demonstrating reasonable care in carrier selection is coming under greater scrutiny,” said Dan Cicerchi, EVP, Corporate & Operations Development at Descartes. “While carrier vetting and safety reviews have long been a critical component of transportation risk management, our new AuditLog capabilities help organizations establish more consistent governance around carrier selection while maintaining operational efficiency.”

Built directly into the Descartes MyCarrierPortal carrier onboarding and compliance solution, AuditLog combines carrier review management and audit logging in a single workflow, helping organizations create a clear record of carrier evaluations, management reviews and onboarding decisions. The solution automatically documents carrier risk assessment information, review activity, management oversight and outcomes at the time decisions are made, which preserves a historical record of carrier evaluations and onboarding decisions. This “snapshot in time” approach helps organizations maintain a record of what information was available and considered during the review process, as carrier profiles, safety records, operating authorities and risk factors may evolve over time.

“As a long-standing Descartes customer, we’re pleased to see the ongoing commitment to expand the carrier vetting capabilities available within the platform,” said Holly Phillips, Director, Accounts Receivable, Bridgeway. “In the wake of the Montgomery decision, the ability to leverage customizable carrier risk assessments and conduct deeper carrier reviews directly within the carrier profile will be increasingly valuable as organizations look to strengthen and document their carrier selection processes.”

Using AuditLog, organizations can:

Review carrier risk and safety assessments through a centralized workflow

Document carrier approvals and denials with commentary and supporting rationale

Route carriers requiring additional scrutiny through management review processes

Establish future review dates for ongoing oversight

Automatically record review actions and workflow changes

Create auditable records of carrier selection decisions

Improve visibility and communication across operational, safety, and compliance teams

Support internal governance, audit, and documentation initiatives





“Companies need more repeatable, defensible review practices to document the information reviewed, decisions made and oversight applied throughout the carrier onboarding process,” said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes. “AuditLog provides the structured workflows, documented management escalation paths and consistent review records required to help teams better mitigate liability by efficiently following established carrier selection procedures.”

AuditLog is available now for all Descartes MyCarrierPortal customers.

Learn more about Descartes MyCarrierPortal AuditLog and Descartes’ transportation management solutions.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.