Remora Releases Its Professional-Grade Options Platform to the Public — and to Any AI Assistant

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remora today opened public access to its all-in-one options income platform, giving individual traders and money managers a single place to screen options, find trades, and track portfolios — and becoming, the company says, among the first options platforms to run natively inside AI assistants.





Remora screens covered calls, cash-secured puts, long calls and puts, and 12 spread strategies across more than 500 tickers, ranking every contract by yield, probability, and risk on a native 0–100 “Remora score.” The platform is built first for income traders who sell premium, though its screens cover directional long-option strategies as well. It emerges from a private beta in the hands of professional money managers who sell premium for a living. One of them — who, citing his firm’s communications policy, asked not to be named — runs his entire options book in Remora, sourcing and managing every position on the platform. “I find every trade and manage every position in Remora — it’s the only screen I keep open,” he said.

His results are documented and used with permission; individual results vary and are not a guarantee of future performance.

Read the full case study at https://heyremora.com/case-study — the documented results of two professional money managers who run their books entirely inside Remora.

One workflow instead of five tabs

Options income traders have long stitched their workflow together from separate tools — a screener, a spreadsheet, a charting service, a flow feed. Remora folds all of it and more into one platform: an options and 12-strategy spread screener, a thesis-driven Trade Finder, wheel-aware portfolio tracking and optimization, an IV dashboard, options flow, analytics, a daily briefing, and PDF reports. Its tracking follows the full “wheel” lifecycle — cash-secured put to assignment to covered call — and computes true cost basis with premium included, so performance reflects the strategy as it’s actually run.

Built for the way traders now work: alongside AI

Remora’s most distinctive feature is its native integration with AI assistants. The platform features a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server exposing 30 tools, so traders can connect Claude Desktop, Cursor, VS Code, or any MCP-compatible assistant and work in plain English — “find me a high-probability spread on NVDA with $5,000” — with real numbers pulled from their own account. The assistant reads Remora’s data and answers questions; it does not place trades. No copy-pasting, no tab-switching, and no code required.

“Most options software was built either for institutions or for fast day-trading screens — not for the person quietly selling premium on names they already own,” said a Remora spokesperson. “We built Remora so an individual can read the whole market’s volatility, find the setups that fit their goals and risk, and track them through assignment — in one place, and now alongside whatever AI assistant they already use.”

On the horizon: Saber

Coming to Remora’s top tier is Saber, a risk-adjusted scoring system the company calls “Moneyball for options income.” Where a generic screener rewards the biggest yield, Saber asks whether a trader is being paid enough for the risk taken — grading each setup on stability, efficiency, and whether the volatility being sold is genuinely rich, and flagging the “yield traps” that look attractive but aren’t. It translates option Greeks into plain-English income metrics, including a Theta Yield Equivalent (TYE) that expresses premium as an annualized yield on the cash a trade reserves, and shows downside beside upside on every screen. A waitlist is open now.

Availability and pricing

Remora is available now. The Trader plan starts at $99/mo; the Professional plan starts at $149/mo, adding unlimited usage and the full MCP suite; and an Ultimate plan featuring Saber is planned at $249/mo, currently waitlist-only. Every plan includes a 14-day free trial with no card required. More information is available at heyremora.com.

About Remora

Remora is an options research platform that helps individual traders screen, find, and track options strategies in one place, including full wheel-lifecycle tracking and native integration with AI assistants via the Model Context Protocol. Remora is a research tool, not a broker-dealer or investment adviser; its scores are informational rankings, not recommendations or investment advice. Learn more at https://heyremora.com.

Media Contact

press@heyremora.com

Disclaimer: Options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Nothing in this release is investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Any performance figures referenced or linked reflect documented, historical account results, used with permission; they are not typical and are not a promise, projection, or guarantee of results. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Statements regarding upcoming features (including the Saber system) are forward-looking and subject to change.