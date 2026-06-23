Oryn Therapeutics Advances Next Phase of Orynotide™ Macrocyclic Peptide Platform Development with Expanded Leadership Team and Board Anchored by Accomplished Life Sciences Industry Veterans, Company Builders and Drug Developers

Novel immune reprogramming oral macrocyclic peptides designed for precise modulation of complex biological networks involved in inflammatory, autoimmune and fibro-inflammatory diseases

Company appoints Guy Rosenthal, Ph.D., as president and CEO and Paul Carrington, Ph.D., as senior vice president of discovery & early development

Strengthens board with addition of life sciences industry veteran Paul Sekhri as executive chairman and leading biotechnology investor Nina Kjellson as director



LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel class of immune-reprogramming macrocyclic peptides, today announced a series of strategic developments supporting the advancement of its next-generation Orynotide™ platform. Building on clinical insights generated through its first-generation programs, the company is advancing a new generation of injectable and oral macrocyclic therapeutics designed to precisely modulate biological pathways involved in complex inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibro-inflammatory diseases through mechanisms inaccessible to conventional therapies.

As part of this next phase, Oryn has appointed biotechnology executive Guy Rosenthal, Ph.D., as president and chief executive officer, named life sciences industry executive Paul Sekhri as executive chairman, appointed peptide therapeutics leader Paul Carrington, Ph.D., as senior vice president of discovery & early development, and added veteran biotechnology investor and company builder Nina Kjellson to its board of directors.

Differentiated, Next-Generation Immune Reprogramming Approach

Oryn’s efforts are focused on addressing a persistent unmet need in the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Despite significant advances in immunology, many patients continue to rely on therapies that broadly suppress immune function and often fail to address the complex biological networks driving disease. Oryn is pursuing a different approach.

Building upon the scientific discoveries of Prof. Michael Selsted, Oryn’s scientific founder, interim chief scientific officer and professor of pathology at the Seth MacFarlane Professor of Immunopathology University of Southern California and its clinically validated first-generation Orynotide programs, Oryn is advancing a next-generation platform of engineered allosteric macrocyclic peptides designed to combine the advantages of biologics, small molecules, and emerging intracellular medicines within a single therapeutic modality.

The company’s development strategy is centered on creating orally available macrocycles capable of selectively engaging both extracellular and intracellular disease biology. By combining cell-surface allosteric modulation with access to intracellular signaling pathways, Oryn believes its platform may enable a fundamentally new approach to treating immune-mediated diseases by immune reprogramming rather than immune suppression. This strategy is intended to address some of the most challenging targets in medicine, including biological pathways that have historically been difficult or impossible to modulate using traditional antibodies or small molecules.

Mark Armenante and Young Sohn, board directors and lead investors in Oryn Therapeutics, said, “We partnered with Oryn because we believe the company possesses the characteristics that define paradigm changing biotechnology platforms: differentiated science, a modality capable of addressing important unmet needs, and the leadership required to translate that into medicines. Over the past year, the company has strengthened every aspect of its foundation from its scientific strategy and development capabilities to its leadership and governance. The additions of Paul and Nina to the board further elevates an already exceptional team and reinforces our conviction that Oryn is uniquely positioned to advance transformative macrocyclic based therapies for patients with serious inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.”

Leadership Expansion

Dr. Rosenthal joins Oryn with more than 15 years of experience helping build and scale emerging biotechnology companies, holding leadership roles in strategy, corporate and business development, and drug discovery and early development. Prior to joining Oryn, he served as vice president and head of corporate and business development at Laekna Therapeutics, where he led the company’s business development and corporate strategy teams. Earlier in his career, Dr. Rosenthal held leadership roles at UCLA Technology Development Group and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries focusing on drug development, external innovation, business development and licensing.

“Many of today’s therapies are designed to block biological pathways. While that approach has transformed treatment across numerous diseases, there remains a significant need for medicines capable of more precisely modulating complex biology,” said Dr. Rosenthal. “We believe macrocyclic peptides represent one of the most promising modalities for achieving that goal, allowing us to engage challenging targets and reprogram the immune system in ways that are difficult to accomplish with traditional therapeutic approaches. As we advance the next generation of Orynotide medicines, we are continuing to invest in the scientific, technical, and strategic capabilities needed to realize the full potential of the platform.”

Mr. Sekhri currently serves as chairman, president, and chief executive officer of vTv Therapeutics, Inc. and is widely regarded as one of the biotechnology industry’s most experienced executives and company builders, bringing more than 35 years of leadership experience across pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, top-tier venture capital and private equity organizations. His career includes senior leadership positions at Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sanofi, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, and TPG Biotech, as well as serving in president and CEO roles at multiple biotechnology companies, including eGenesis, Lycera, and Cerimon Pharmaceuticals. Over the course of his career, he has served on more than 45 public and private company boards and has helped build, finance, and guide numerous successful life sciences organizations.

“Oryn represents the type of opportunity that rarely emerges in biotechnology, combining a complex therapeutic modality, human clinical insights, world-class science, and a clear opportunity to address biological pathways that have historically remained beyond the reach of conventional medicines,” said Mr. Sekhri. “I believe Oryn has assembled the type of world-class team required to build a category-defining biotechnology company. Macrocyclic peptides represent one of the most exciting frontiers in drug development, and Oryn is uniquely positioned to unlock their full therapeutic potential.”

Dr. Carrington brings more than two decades of experience in peptide therapeutics, GPCR biology, inflammation, metabolic disease, and translational drug discovery. Prior to joining Oryn, he held scientific leadership roles at Merck & Co., where he led discovery and early development efforts across multiple peptide-based programs, including GLP-1, glucagon, and multi-receptor agonist therapeutics. He also served as a venture partner with Platanus, where he invested in and helped build emerging companies, bringing a unique combination of large-pharma drug development expertise and venture-backed company creation experience.

Nina Kjellson is a general partner at Canaan and one of the biotechnology industry’s most respected investors and company builders. Over the course of her career, she has helped found, finance, and guide numerous successful biotechnology companies and currently serves on the boards of several leading public and private life sciences organizations. Her expertise in company creation, financing strategy, governance, and long-term value creation further strengthens Oryn’s board as the company enters its next stage of growth.

Collaboration with Lilly ExploR&D

Oryn has entered into a Catalyze agreement with Lilly ExploR&D, which will provide access to scientific capabilities intended to help Oryn accelerate its programs. Oryn previously joined Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative AI/ML drug discovery platform. ExploR&D and TuneLab are part of Lilly Catalyze360, which supports biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities.

About Oryn Therapeutics

Oryn Therapeutics is biotechnology company developing Orynotides, a novel class of engineered macrocyclic peptide therapeutics designed to precisely modulate complex biological networks involved in inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibro-inflammatory diseases. The company’s platform seeks to address targets and pathways that have historically remained difficult to drug, with the long-term vision of restoring immune homeostasis through precision immune reprogramming rather than broad immune suppression. Oryn is advancing both injectable and orally available macrocyclic peptide programs designed to engage extracellular and intracellular disease biology across multiple therapeutic areas. For additional information, please visit: www.oryntherapeutics.com.