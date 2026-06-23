Close-Up Intl Selected by AGEPHA Pharma to Leverage Innovative CRM Technology for Field Force

PRINCETON, N.J, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close-Up Intl, a global leader in AI-powered CRM and business intelligence solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a strategic partnership with AGEPHA Pharma. As part of the collaboration, AGEPHA Pharma deployed Close-Up’s advanced CRM platform across its U.S. sales force. The AI-powered platform delivers real-time, actionable HCP insights, digital omnichannel engagement capabilities, Direct-to-Practitioner (DTP) sampling and performance intelligence designed to enhance field productivity and sales force effectiveness.

AGEPHA Pharma is a family-owned, leading multinational pharmaceutical company focused on bringing treatments to patients who need them most, including LODOCO® (colchicine, 0.5 mg tablets), the first anti-inflammatory atheroprotective cardiovascular treatment, to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, coronary revascularization, and cardiovascular death in adult patients with established atherosclerotic disease or with multiple risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with AGEPHA Pharma as the company continues to advance proven therapies in the US, including LODOCO® (colchicine, 0.5 mg tablets), which is approved in the United States to reduce cardiovascular risk in adults with established ASCVD,” said Robert Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer of Close-Up Intl. “Our pharma-centric CRM and advanced capabilities are providing AGEPHA Pharma with the intelligence and insights to further increase productivity, revenue generation and enhance their overall effectiveness.”

“Our field personnel appreciate the user-interface of the Close-Up CRM and the ability to view complex data in an intuitive way,” said AGEPHA Pharma’s Managing Director Antonia Riel-Köllmann, “We believe that Close-Up is providing our United States commercial team with a highly efficient way to identify opportunities, support our customers, and more effectively manage our business in this competitive environment.”

About Close-Up Intl.,

Close-Up International is a leading provider of AI-powered CRM, data analytics, and business intelligence solutions for the global life sciences industry. With 55+ years in the market, we serve 650+ healthcare clients in over 50 countries with 47,000+ active users and a top 3 global pharma CRM solution provider. Our AI-powered CRM platform enhances engagement with healthcare professionals, identifies real-time opportunities and threats, while boosting overall productivity. Designed for seamless adoption, it offers an intuitive user interface, flexible data integration, and long-term cost benefits to pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.closeupus.com or email us at info@closeupus.com

Contact:

Robert Thomas | Close-Up Intl,

rthomas@closeupus.com

About AGEPHA Pharma

AGEPHA Pharma is a family-owned pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address unmet medical needs worldwide. Since 1947, they have invested in proven therapies, including a wide range of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and nutritional supplements, supported by a highly qualified team of clinical scientists and regulatory experts. In the United States, the company is advancing cardiovascular care through LODOCO® (colchicine, 0.5 mg tablets), an FDA-approved therapy indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adults with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

More information is available at www.agephapharma.com and www.lodoco.com

Company Contact

Elisa Malleg | AGEPHA Pharma

elisa.malleg@agephapharma.com