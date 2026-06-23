Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that the Company is set to join the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the June 2026 Russell Reconstitution. This inclusion will become effective when the U.S. market closes on June 26, 2026.

Franco Fogliato, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to join the Russell 2000 Index, which we believe will enhance Fossil Group’s visibility among investors as we continue to execute on our turnaround plan and advance on our path to long-term profitable growth.”

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as a benchmark for active investment strategies.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Skechers and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

christine@blueshirtgroup.com