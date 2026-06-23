Aeluma Names Brendan Moran Vice President of Engineering

GOLETA, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today it has appointed Brendan Moran, Ph.D. as its Vice President of Engineering. Dr. Moran will drive the commercialization and manufacturing readiness of Aeluma’s compound semiconductor products.

Dr. Moran joins Aeluma following a distinguished 18-year career at Lumileds, where he most recently served as Senior Director of R&D, and previously as Senior Director of Product Development. During his tenure at Lumileds, Dr. Moran managed the product strategy and full-cycle development for a global mobile flash portfolio that generated more than $300 million in annual revenue and captured eight consecutive flagship design-ins for a high-profile customer. He led a global product development organization of more than 20 engineers and program managers and orchestrated the release of more than 25 innovative products to high-volume manufacturing that totaled more than four billion units. Dr. Moran also served as Principal Engineer at Allux Medical earlier in his career, developing a wearable LED phototherapy platform and taking it through clinical trials and 510(k) FDA clearance.

At Aeluma, Dr. Moran will lead the engineering organization as the company transitions its promising technologies into market-ready products for AI infrastructure, mobile and consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and quantum.

“We are excited to welcome Brendan to the Aeluma team,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., President and CEO. “His experience with scaling semiconductor photonics for consumer markets comes at a pivotal time with commercial traction growing across our target markets. Brendan’s proven leadership will help accelerate our transition to commercial-scale manufacturing and broad market product introduction.”

Dr. Moran commented, “The versatility of Aeluma’s scalable heterogeneous integration platform presents a massive opportunity to meet the current high customer demand for compound semiconductor devices in the communications and sensing markets. At this exciting time for Aeluma, I am very pleased to join and help drive the next stage of growth.”

Dr. Moran holds a Ph.D. in Materials from the University of California Santa Barbara. He will report directly to President and CEO Dr. Jonathan Klamkin.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

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Aeluma, Inc.

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