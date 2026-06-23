Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
23 June 2026
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2026
Effective from 1 July 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 3.1140% pa
DK0009546400, (22H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.8240% pa
DK0009551830, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.6540% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
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