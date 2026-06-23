Baker Hughes Awarded Significant Long-Term Service Agreement with ANOH Gas Processing Company for Gas Plant in Nigeria

Service agreement covers parts, services and technical support for critical turbomachinery, including 2 NovaLT™16 gas turbines

Scope includes iCenter™ digital services and engineering advisory to enhance equipment reliability and availability

Agreement reinforces Baker Hughes’ commitment to supporting West Africa’s energy infrastructure and domestic supply





HOUSTON and LONDON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday an award from ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) to provide comprehensive lifecycle services [that covers parts, repair services, engineering advisory] and iCenter™ digital services for turbomachinery equipment at the greenfield ANOH Gas Processing Plant in Nigeria, one of the nation’s critical onshore gas projects. The agreement underscores Baker Hughes’ role as a lifecycle solutions provider.

The agreement builds on Baker Hughes’ relationship with ANOH Gas Processing Company. In 2019, Baker Hughes supplied an integrated power island solution for the facility, inclusive of two NovaLT™ 16 gas turbines – the first supplied in Sub-Saharan Africa – along with compressors and gears.

The service agreement covers essential maintenance and repairs for the plant’s critical equipment, including two NovaLT™16 gas turbines. In addition to providing local engineering support, Baker Hughes will deploy iCenter™ digital services, powered by Cordant™, for remote monitoring and diagnostics to enhance equipment reliability, availability and optimized operations.

“It is a pleasure to collaborate with a globally trusted energy technology leader like Baker Hughes on this critical project,” said James Makinde, Managing Director at ANOH Gas Processing Company. “The reliable performance of critical turbomachinery equipment is essential to the successful operation of the ANOH Plant and to delivering on Nigeria’s domestic energy supply goals.”

“This long-term agreement is a testament to our successful collaboration with ANOH Gas Processing Company and the trust placed in our lifecycle service capabilities,” said Baker Hughes Chief Growth & Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras. “We are leveraging our regional expertise and pairing it with our advanced digital technologies and services, supporting the delivery of reliable, efficient and affordable power solutions and helping Nigeria realize its goal to move to lower-carbon fuel sources.”

The ANOH Gas Processing Plant is key to Nigeria’s strategy to develop its natural gas resources to support power generation and industrial use, along with accelerating the transition from traditional oil to cleaner-burning hydrocarbons. Work under the agreement will be delivered through the Baker Hughes Service Center in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, that employs local talent and delivers comprehensive lifecycle services.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

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