Purpose Investments Lists New ETF Series of the Purpose Global Resource Fund (PGRX) on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today listed a new ETF series of the Purpose Global Resource Fund (the “Fund”), which begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker PGRX. The listing brings Purpose’s award-winning*, actively managed global resource strategy to the ETF market with exposure across the full breadth of the sector, from energy and metals to mining and infrastructure, guided by a disciplined, repeatable investment process.

“Resources are essential to almost every major economic shift underway right now from geopolitical tension, to the energy transition, and to the rising demands of AI and electrification, and advisors have wanted a disciplined, single-ticket way to access the sector,” said Jeremy Lin, Portfolio Manager at Purpose Investments. “Advisors and investors have told us they want a simple way to invest in the sector without having to pick individual commodities or companies. PGRX enables this.”

“What sets it apart is the process behind it, one we’ve run for years and can repeat in any market,” Lin added. “We move across energy, metals, and mining as the balance of risk and reward shifts, and we do the deep research to find quality companies others overlook. It’s built to work through the ups and downs of the full resource cycle, not just one moment in it.”

The Purpose Global Resource Fund (Series F) has delivered 110.31% over the past year and 46.68% annualized over five years*, a top-quartile result in its Morningstar category over that period.** Investors can now access the same strategy through a TSX-listed ETF series, with the simplicity and flexibility of an ETF.

Key Benefits:

Built for growing resource demand: Central bank gold buying, the race for critical minerals, and rising power demand from AI and data centres are straining supply across energy and metals. PGRX is actively managed to find opportunities across the global resource value chain as these shifts play out.

Central bank gold buying, the race for critical minerals, and rising power demand from AI and data centres are straining supply across energy and metals. PGRX is actively managed to find opportunities across the global resource value chain as these shifts play out. A hedge against inflation: Real assets such as gold, copper, and energy have historically risen when inflation accelerates. PGRX gives investors actively managed exposure to these inflation-sensitive sectors, helping portfolios preserve purchasing power while adding diversification beyond traditional stocks and bonds. Active Management: Rather than tracking a single commodity or index, PGRX manages volatility through sector timing and security selection — rotating as the risk-reward balance shifts and holding well-researched names across the value chain. The aim is to turn a high beta asset class into a manageable, single allocation.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $31 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

*Purpose Global Resource Fund (series F) performance does not represent the performance of Purpose Global Resource ETF, which has not yet commenced operations / has no performance history. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. LSEG Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2025. LSEG Lipper Leader Ratings are subject to change every month.

Purpose Global Resource Fund Series F was awarded a Trophy in the Natural Resources Equity category for the three-year period, out of a total of 19 funds, and a Certificate for the five-year period, also out of a total of 19 funds. Performance for Purpose Global Resource Fund Series F for the period ending May 29, 2026 was as follows: 1yr: 110.31%, 3yr: 58.79%, 5yr: 46.68%, 10yr: 19.40%.

** Morningstar quartile rankings are based on a fund’s total-return percentile rank relative to all funds in its Morningstar category and are subject to change monthly. The quartiles divide the data into four equal segments expressed in terms of rank (1, 2, 3 or 4). The Purpose Global Resource Fund series F ranked in the top quartile for the 1 (out of 92 investments), 3 (out of 87), 5 (out of 81) and 10 year (out of 72) periods ending May 31, 2026 for Canada Fund Natural Resource Equity category. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. © 2026 Morningstar Research Inc.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the Prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in the ETF will be returned to you. If securities of the ETF are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the sole discretion of Purpose Investments.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.