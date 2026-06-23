Talisker Intersects 85.00 g/t Au over 0.5 m within 18.76 g/t Au over 2.30 metres, from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 20 drill holes from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project resource conversion program, following the previously reported first 25 drill holes, predominantly targeting dip and strike extensions in the major ore veins at its currently producing Mustang Mine.

Highlights from the additional 20 drill holes include:

SB-2026-009 - 19.80 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.55 g/t Au over 2.10 m on the 101 Vein

SB-2026-009 - 48.10 g/t Au over 0.57 m within 15.39 g/t Au over 2.02 m on the 55HW Vein

SB-2026-010 - 13.10 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 5.93 g/t Au over 3.30 m on the 55 Vein

SB-2026-013 - 18.40 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 5.18 g/t Au over 2.15 m on the 55HW Vein

SB-2026-016 - 72.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 19.68 g/t Au over 2.05 m on the 55 Vein

UB-2026-020 - 18.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 5.87 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the BK-9870 Vein

UB-2026-021A - 8.60 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 5.75 g/t Au over 2.35 m on the Untargeted Vein

UB-2026-021A - 44.80 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 15.46 g/t Au over 2.05 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2026-021A - 25.20 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 7.72 g/t Au over 2.40 m on the BK Vein

UB-2026-022 - 7.68 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 5.38 g/t Au over 2.60 m on the BK Vein

UB-2026-024 - 85.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 18.76 g/t Au over 2.30 m on the Alhambra Vein





In 2026, a total of 25 underground diamond drill holes for 4,461 metres were completed from two drill bays in the Mustang underground, and a total of 20 surface diamond drill holes for 7,802 metres were completed from three drill pads at the Bralorne West zone. The underground resource conversion drill program is focused on infill drilling of the Alhambra, BK and BK-9870 veins while the surface drilling is focused on infill drilling Bralorne West’s 101, 55 HW, 276, and 55 veins, all within the Mustang Mine. A video of the Mustang and Bralorne West development is available at this link.

Underground mine development is underway in the Bralorne West zone, where the first underground diamond drill bay is now complete. This new access will enable more efficient and precise subsurface drilling from the underground. An additional underground drill is now active and the fleet is now composed of two underground and one surface diamond drills.

Kyle Orr, Talisker’s Vice President Exploration commented, “Infill drilling of the Bralorne West Zone veins from underground gives us better access and will save substantial drill metres. We now have three drills on the project and are excited with the progress so far.”

All drill holes in this release are located in the Mustang Mine and hosted in diorite and/or intermediate to felsic dyke. Major vein structures intersected are orogenic quartz-carbonate veins with banded sulfide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica – sericite ± mariposite alteration with disseminated sulfides.

Bralorne Gold Project - 2026 Diamond Drilling Top Intercepts Table Drill Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Interpreted Structure SB-2026-009 372.90 373.40 0.50 19.80 101 Vein SB-2026-009 373.40 373.90 0.50 1.22 Vein Halo SB-2026-009 373.90 374.50 0.60 1.85 Vein Halo SB-2026-009 374.50 375.00 0.50 0.09 Vein Halo SB-2026-009 413.90 414.40 0.50 6.85 55HW Vein SB-2026-009 414.40 415.35 0.95 0.26 55HW Vein SB-2026-009 415.35 415.92 0.57 48.10 55HW Vein SB-2026-010 435.00 435.70 0.70 13.10 55 Vein SB-2026-010 435.70 436.30 0.60 3.76 55 Vein SB-2026-010 436.30 437.40 1.10 1.76 55 Vein SB-2026-010 437.40 438.30 0.90 6.91 55 Vein SB-2026-011 409.20 409.95 0.75 0.19 Vein Halo SB-2026-011 409.95 410.50 0.55 5.79 276 Vein SB-2026-011 410.50 411.00 0.50 3.58 Vein Halo SB-2026-011 411.00 411.90 0.90 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-012 406.40 406.90 0.50 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-012 406.90 407.80 0.90 0.08 Vein Halo SB-2026-012 407.80 408.35 0.55 4.97 55 Vein SB-2026-013 385.80 386.85 1.10 0.02 Vein Halo SB-2026-013 386.85 387.35 0.50 0.14 Vein Halo SB-2026-013 387.35 387.95 0.60 18.40 55HW Vein SB-2026-014 390.60 391.55 0.95 1.10 Vein Halo SB-2026-014 391.55 392.05 0.50 8.05 55HW Vein SB-2026-014 392.05 392.75 0.70 0.13 Vein Halo SB-2026-015 415.15 415.65 0.50 1.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-015 415.65 416.20 0.55 6.75 55HW Vein SB-2026-015 416.20 416.80 0.60 0.99 Vein Halo SB-2026-015 416.80 417.40 0.60 0.26 Vein Halo SB-2026-016 417.45 418.00 0.55 0.16 Vein Halo SB-2026-016 418.00 418.50 0.50 0.13 Vein Halo SB-2026-016 418.50 419.00 0.50 7.78 55 Vein SB-2026-016 419.00 419.50 0.50 72.60 55 Vein SB-2026-017 194.30 195.25 0.95 1.76 Vein Halo SB-2026-017 195.25 196.00 0.75 5.90 Untargeted Vein SB-2026-017 196.00 196.70 0.7 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-018 No Significant intercept SB-2026-019A 73.65 74.45 0.80 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-019A 74.45 75.20 0.75 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-019A 75.20 75.70 0.50 17.70 278 Vein SB-2026-019A 90.95 91.50 0.55 9.59 55HW Vein SB-2026-019A 91.50 92.20 0.70 1.64 55HW Vein SB-2026-019A 92.20 93.00 0.80 4.71 55HW Vein SB-2026-019A 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.25 Vein Halo SB-2026-019A 101.00 101.65 0.65 0.09 Vein Halo SB-2026-019A 101.65 102.30 0.65 59.00 55HW Vein SB-2026-020 No Significant intercept UB-2026-018 286.45 287.05 0.60 2.34 Vein Halo UB-2026-018 287.05 287.70 0.65 11.60 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-018 287.70 289.00 1.30 0.01 Vein Halo UB-2026-019 162.00 162.50 0.50 2.09 Vein Halo UB-2026-019 162.50 163.00 0.50 9.94 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-019 163.00 163.60 0.60 3.10 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-019 163.60 164.25 0.65 1.12 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-019 304.95 305.50 0.55 1.87 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-019 305.50 306.00 0.50 7.97 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-019 306.00 306.50 0.50 6.09 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-019 306.50 307.15 0.65 3.17 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-019 310.20 310.70 0.50 4.72 Vein Halo UB-2026-019 310.70 311.25 0.55 5.07 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-019 311.25 311.90 0.65 5.14 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-019 311.90 312.50 0.60 3.66 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-020 305.10 305.70 0.60 3.75 Vein Halo UB-2026-020 305.70 306.20 0.50 1.70 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-020 306.20 306.70 0.50 6.49 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-020 306.70 307.40 0.70 0.79 Vein Halo UB-2026-020 341.10 341.75 0.65 18.00 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-020 341.75 342.35 0.60 0.07 Vein Halo UB-2026-020 342.35 343.10 0.75 0.01 Vein Halo UB-2026-021A 88.45 89.00 0.55 0.41 Vein Halo UB-2026-021A 89.00 89.50 0.50 6.57 Vein Halo UB-2026-021A 89.50 90.20 0.70 8.60 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-021A 90.20 90.80 0.60 6.62 Vein Halo UB-2026-021A 150.95 151.65 0.70 44.80 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-021A 151.65 152.15 0.50 0.54 Vein Halo UB-2026-021A 152.15 153.00 0.85 0.08 Vein Halo UB-2026-021A 204.80 205.40 0.60 0.01 Vein Halo UB-2026-021A 205.40 206.00 0.60 25.20 BK Vein UB-2026-021A 206.00 206.60 0.60 4.16 BK Vein UB-2026-021A 206.60 207.20 0.60 1.50 Vein Halo UB-2026-022 154.00 154.50 0.50 0.01 Vein Halo UB-2026-022 154.50 155.10 0.60 0.03 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-022 155.10 155.70 0.60 1.96 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-022 155.70 156.30 0.60 11.90 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-022 218.30 218.90 0.60 7.68 Vein Halo UB-2026-022 218.90 219.60 0.70 5.89 BK Vein UB-2026-022 219.60 220.20 0.60 4.37 BK Vein UB-2026-022 220.20 220.90 0.70 3.78 BK Vein UB-2026-022 263.85 264.35 0.50 16.60 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-022 264.35 265.00 0.65 0.05 Vein Halo UB-2026-022 265.00 265.85 0.85 0.16 Vein Halo UB-2026-023B 275.30 275.80 0.50 0.03 Vein Halo UB-2026-023B 275.80 276.45 0.65 6.03 M1 Vein UB-2026-023B 276.45 277.05 0.60 3.07 M1 Vein UB-2026-023B 277.05 277.70 0.65 3.57 Vein Halo UB-2026-024 149.10 149.60 0.50 0.62 Vein Halo UB-2026-024 149.60 150.10 0.50 85.00 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-024 150.10 150.60 0.50 0.55 Vein Halo UB-2026-024 150.60 151.40 0.80 0.08 Vein Halo UB-2026-025 165.70 166.50 0.80 1.84 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-025 166.50 167.30 0.80 2.34 Alhambra Vein UB-2026-025 167.30 167.85 0.55 2.96 Alhambra Vein Note: The bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the Highlights section above and in the cross-section intercept labels below. True thickness of structures in this release may range from 17% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.





Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre) Drill Hole Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation (m) SB-2026-009 513761.00 5625007.00 1248.00 SB-2026-010 513595.00 5625131.00 1237.00 SB-2026-011 513595.00 5625131.00 1237.00 SB-2026-012 513593.00 5625127.00 1237.00 SB-2026-013 513596.00 5625128.00 1237.00 SB-2026-014 513596.00 5625132.00 1238.00 SB-2026-015 513596.00 5625133.00 1238.00 SB-2026-016 513596.00 5625133.00 1238.00 SB-2026-017 513596.00 5625133.00 1238.00 SB-2026-018 513682.00 5624807.00 1166.00 SB-2026-019A 513682.00 5624810.00 1166.00 SB-2026-020 513682.00 5624810.00 1166.00 UB-2026-018 513323.00 5625270.00 1093.00 UB-2026-019 513324.00 5625268.00 1094.00 UB-2026-020 513323.00 5625270.00 1093.00 UB-2026-021A 513323.00 5625270.00 1094.00 UB-2026-022 513323.00 5625270.00 1094.00 UB-2026-023B 513323.00 5625270.00 1094.00 UB-2026-024 513323.00 5625270.00 1094.00 UB-2026-025 513323.00 5625270.00 1094.00





Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Orientations Table (negative dip points down from the horizontal) Drill Hole Name Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) SB-2026-009 153.00 -46.00 417.00 SB-2026-010 205.00 -50.00 456.00 SB-2026-011 202.00 -45.00 458.50 SB-2026-012 196.75 -45.00 452.49 SB-2026-013 192.60 -45.50 451.13 SB-2026-014 188.00 -45.00 450.00 SB-2026-015 186.50 -50.30 453.00 SB-2026-016 190.50 -50.00 450.00 SB-2026-017 200.00 -50.00 450.00 SB-2026-018 350.00 -55.00 225.00 SB-2026-019A 260.00 -63.00 201.00 SB-2026-020 200.00 -60.00 95.00 UB-2026-018 328.00 -12.50 360.00 UB-2026-019 325.00 -6.00 354.00 UB-2026-020 319.50 -5.00 351.00 UB-2026-021A 323.90 5.50 312.00 UB-2026-022 319.50 5.50 339.00 UB-2026-023B 326.00 1.60 300.00 UB-2026-024 321.50 9.50 285.00 UB-2026-025 315.20 5.30 255.00



For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker’s Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) or HQ size (63.5mm). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1,000 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1+1000). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. Where asymmetrically distributed native gold mineralization is observed by the core logging geologist, a “cut-line” may be drawn along the length of the core to guide the core cutter to evenly bisect that mineralization thereby helping to ensure a representative sample. Where no sample cut line is drawn by the geologist the standard procedure is to preserve the oriented core “backside line” or “bottom of hole” mark in the core box. Duplicates were sampled by taking a ¼ core primary sample and a ¼ core as the duplicate sample, thereby leaving a ½ core representative sample in the box. A photo archive exists for all core from before sampling.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.