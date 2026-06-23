Cytonus Therapeutics Becomes Axiom Biosciences, Pairing Its Regenerative Medicine Programs With AI-Enabled Drug Design

New name reflects the company’s growth from a regenerative medicine innovator into a broader therapeutics company, with its clinical-stage cell therapy programs remaining at the core



SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Biosciences , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation regenerative therapies and targeted biologics, today announced its corporate rebranding from Cytonus Therapeutics. The new name reflects the company’s growth from a regenerative medicine innovator into a broader therapeutics company that pairs its clinical-stage cell therapy programs with AI-enabled drug design and targeted delivery technologies.

Founded in 2018, the company has built its foundation on regenerative cell therapy, including its lead programs for neonatal brain injury. Building on that foundation, Axiom is developing additional capabilities that combine experimental data with mechanistic AI to support drug design and delivery.

“Our evolution into Axiom Biosciences represents a foundational progression in how we approach advanced therapeutics,” said Remo Moomiaie-Qajar, MD, Founder of Axiom Biosciences. “Our foundation is in regenerative cell therapy, and that remains central to who we are. The Axiom name gives us room to build on that foundation with AI-enabled drug design and advanced delivery technologies as we work to address complex diseases.”

By pairing regenerative medicine with AI-assisted design and proprietary delivery approaches, Axiom aims to improve how therapeutic candidates are identified, optimized, and delivered, and to support earlier evaluation of safety and efficacy in development.

The new identity takes effect immediately and applies across the company’s programs, communications, and corporate materials.

About Axiom Biosciences

Axiom Biosciences (formerly Cytonus Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation regenerative therapies and targeted biologics. Through advanced cellular engineering and translational science, the company is building a pipeline of therapies designed to address some of the most challenging diseases across neurology, inflammation, and regenerative medicine. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Axiom is advancing programs from rare pediatric conditions toward larger indications, including adult ischemic stroke. To learn more, please visit www.axiombio.co .

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