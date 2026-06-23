Former White House and Pentagon Advisor: "The SEC Is Already Hunting for AI Fraud"

Washington, D.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As money continues pouring into anything associated with artificial intelligence, financial researcher Jim Rickards points to a development many investors may have overlooked: regulators have already begun policing how companies describe their AI capabilities.

In a new free presentation , Rickards examines the growing regulatory scrutiny surrounding AI-related claims and explains why he believes investors should pay particular attention to July 29th, when several major AI-linked companies are expected to report earnings and update investors on growth expectations.

What Regulators Have Already Done

In 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought enforcement actions against investment firms it said made false or misleading claims regarding their use of artificial intelligence, a practice commonly referred to as "AI washing."

The cases signaled that regulators were willing to treat exaggerated AI claims as a securities issue rather than merely a marketing concern.

Rickards views those actions as an early signal rather than an endpoint. Historically, when regulators begin focusing on disclosures within a rapidly growing sector, broader scrutiny often follows as valuations rise and investor attention intensifies.

The Litigation Following Behind

Regulatory actions are not the only developments attracting attention.

In early 2026, bondholders filed suit against Oracle regarding disclosures connected to a large bond issuance, while a separate securities action was filed against data-center company CoreWeave concerning infrastructure and demand-related disclosures.

Rickards argues that investors often focus heavily on growth stories while paying less attention to evolving legal and regulatory risks.

Why It Matters to You

Regulatory scrutiny rarely remains isolated to the first companies named.

When regulators signal heightened interest in an entire sector, the effects can influence disclosures, analyst expectations, investor sentiment, and ultimately stock prices across the industry.

That matters because many Americans own AI-linked companies indirectly through retirement accounts, index funds, and pension plans.

Rickards notes that regulatory scrutiny often becomes more significant when investors begin focusing more closely on company fundamentals. With several major AI companies expected to report earnings around July 29th, he believes the market may soon pay closer attention to both disclosures and valuations.

His argument is not that regulatory action guarantees a specific outcome. Rather, he believes investors should understand that the rules governing AI disclosures are still evolving and that process is already underway.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards lays out his full analysis and the steps he believes investors should weigh, in a free presentation now available to view. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the White House, and the Department of Defense across five decades in government and finance. He later built financial threat-detection systems for the CIA and designed the Pentagon’s first financial war games. In 2007, he delivered formal testimony to the U.S. Treasury warning of the conditions that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.