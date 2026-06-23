Brook Auto Catch Light Introduces New Fashion White Edition





NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Over 60,000 Units Sold Worldwide – Brook Auto Catch Light Now Available in the New Fashion White Edition

Brand New Look

Brook Gaming introduces the New Fashion White Edition of Auto Catch Light. Combining the hands-free Pokémon GO experience Trainers love with a sleek white finish, Fashion White brings a stylish new look to one of Brook’s most popular products.

Designed for Everyday Life

Inspired by modern smart accessories, Fashion White blends seamlessly into daily routines, whether you're commuting, traveling, working remotely, or enjoying a coffee break.

Small Size. Big Adventure.

Measuring just 32×32 mm and weighing approximately 10 grams, Auto Catch Light is about the size of an AirTag, making it easy to carry anywhere. Easy to Carry/Easy to Bring It

1. User-Friendly/Intuitive Controls

Simple to use - Designed to elevate users' gaming experience, with intuitive controls that help users accomplish their daily tasks.

2. Alternation Charging options

Charging by phone Type-C port can avoid the unexpected no power when adventure comes.

Made for Shared Adventures

Whether exploring with friends, family, or fellow Trainers, Fashion White fits naturally into every Pokémon GO journey

Dual-Account Convenience

The device supports two Pokémon GO accounts simultaneously while automatically catching Pokémon and spinning PokéStops.

USB Type-C Charging

Convenient Type-C charging and intuitive LED indicators help keep Trainers focused on the adventure.

More Than a Device

Fashion White is designed to become part of users' everyday carry, combining convenience, style, and performance.

Key Features

New Fashion White colorway

Over 60,000 units sold worldwide

Ultra-compact 32×32 mm design

Lightweight 10g

Dual-account connectivity

Automatic Pokémon catching

Automatic PokéStop spinning

USB Type-C charging

Hands-free gameplay





About Brook Gaming

With over 20 years of experience in gaming hardware design and manufacturing, Brook Gaming believes that gaming should not be limited by equipment. The company is committed to breaking down platform barriers through innovative technology, fulfilling our brand promise: "Your Game, Our Play." The company will continue to stand at the forefront of player needs, redefining the infinite possibilities of cross-platform gaming with forward-looking products.

Users can learn more: https://brook.gg/4btmT8g

Contact

Marketing Specialist

YUMI WU

ZEROPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

yumiwu@zeroplus.com.tw

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53b8ea7c-dffc-4ea2-8e28-30efdbea4970

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b35b108c-e5b6-4136-9a9a-f37de2307375