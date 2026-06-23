Wireless Charging IC Market Size to Hit USD 23.26 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Charging IC Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Wireless Charging IC Market was valued at USD 4.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.26 Billion by 2035, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 22.4% during 2026–2035.”

Universal Qi Standard Adoption and EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion Fuel Market Growth

The extensive use of the Qi wireless charging protocol by major mobile phone brands has enabled a seamless ecosystem that facilitates the widespread adoption of wireless charging technology. With the inclusion of Apple's MagSafe and the emergence of Qi2, interoperability and consumer adoption have gained momentum in the process. On the other hand, the increased adoption of wireless charging technology by the automotive industry as part of the charging system on board passenger vehicles and the emergence of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles present lucrative opportunities for the makers of wireless charging ICs.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

Broadcom Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM Co. Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

IDT (Integrated Device Technology, Renesas)

Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices)

Energizer Holdings Inc.

indie Semiconductor Inc.

Chargerlab Ltd.

Green Solution Technology Co. Ltd.

EDOM Technology Co. Ltd.

Wireless Charging IC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 23.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.4% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Receiver IC, Transmitter IC)

• By Technology (Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetic Resonance, Radio Frequency)

• By Power Range (Low Range Up to 5W, Mid-Range 5W-50W, High Range Above 51W)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Telecom & IT, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The dominant segment in the market for 2025 was the Receiver ICs, comprising around 64% of the total revenue, due to their compulsory presence in all the Qi enabled smartphones, smartwatches, wireless earphones, and portable devices. The forecasted period is expected to see the Transmitter ICs segment grow at a good pace due to the growing requirement of multi-device chargers, automotive chargers, and high power wireless charging solutions.

By Technology

Electromagnetic Induction Technology is estimated to have captured the maximum market share of about 60% during 2025 owing to the increased usage of the wireless charging technology using Qi technology in smartphones and consumer electronics. Magnetic Resonance Technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate on account of the capability of effective power transfer even at large distances.

By Application

Consumer electronics continued to represent the largest application field in 2025 due to the growing usage of wireless charging technology in smartphones, smart watches, earbuds, tablets, and premium consumer electronics devices. It is projected that automotive will represent the fastest growing application field with a CAGR of around 24.52%, over the forecast period, on account of the rising utilization of wireless charging systems in electric vehicles and connected cars.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the Wireless Charging IC Market in 2025, representing approximately 37% of global revenue. The region benefits from the presence of leading semiconductor companies including Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, and Integrated Device Technology, alongside strong adoption of wireless charging technologies across consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by its dominant consumer electronics manufacturing ecosystem and rising adoption of wireless charging technologies across China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

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Recent Developments

2025: Qualcomm announced its next-generation Quick Charge wireless power delivery platform supporting up to 100W wireless charging with GaN power amplifier integration, significantly improving wireless charging speeds for flagship devices.

Qualcomm announced its next-generation Quick Charge wireless power delivery platform supporting up to 100W wireless charging with GaN power amplifier integration, significantly improving wireless charging speeds for flagship devices. 2025: Texas Instruments introduced its new BQ500 transmitter IC series featuring AI-powered foreign object detection utilizing machine learning algorithms to reduce false detections and enhance charging reliability.

Exclusive Sections of the Wireless Charging IC Market Report (The USPs):

WIRELESS CHARGING ECOSYSTEM ADOPTION ANALYSIS - Provides detailed assessment of Qi and Qi2 ecosystem expansion, helping stakeholders evaluate future device compatibility trends and market opportunities.

Provides detailed assessment of Qi and Qi2 ecosystem expansion, helping stakeholders evaluate future device compatibility trends and market opportunities. POWER TRANSFER TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING - Compares electromagnetic induction, magnetic resonance, and emerging far-field wireless power technologies to identify the most promising commercial deployment pathways.

Compares electromagnetic induction, magnetic resonance, and emerging far-field wireless power technologies to identify the most promising commercial deployment pathways. AUTOMOTIVE WIRELESS CHARGING PENETRATION OUTLOOK - Evaluates adoption trends across passenger vehicles and electric vehicles, enabling manufacturers to identify high-growth automotive opportunities.

Evaluates adoption trends across passenger vehicles and electric vehicles, enabling manufacturers to identify high-growth automotive opportunities. SEMICONDUCTOR VALUE CHAIN ASSESSMENT - Analyzes the competitive landscape of transmitter and receiver IC suppliers, highlighting emerging technology leaders and innovation strategies.

Analyzes the competitive landscape of transmitter and receiver IC suppliers, highlighting emerging technology leaders and innovation strategies. HIGH-POWER WIRELESS CHARGING OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS - Examines growth potential in wireless charging applications exceeding 51W, including laptops, electric vehicles, and industrial devices.

Examines growth potential in wireless charging applications exceeding 51W, including laptops, electric vehicles, and industrial devices. FUTURE OVER-THE-AIR POWER TRANSMISSION ROADMAP - Provides insights into next-generation far-field wireless charging technologies, helping organizations anticipate future market disruptions and investment opportunities.

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