Bombardier Delivers First Global 8000 in Asia, Marking a Key Milestone for Ultra-Long-Range Aviation in the Region

The first Bombardier Global 8000 delivered in Asia highlights the region’s growing demand for ultra-long-range aircraft that connect major business hubs nonstop

With a top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles(1) and access to 30% more airports than its closest rival, the Global 8000 sets a new benchmark for performance, flexibility and productivity in business aviation

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today the delivery of the first Bombardier Global 8000 aircraft in Asia to an undisclosed customer based in Shanghai, marking an important step in the expansion of ultra-long-range business aviation across the region. With its unique combination of speed, range and operational flexibility, the aircraft is exceptionally well suited to meet Asia’s mission profile, where customers value nonstop access between major financial centers, time savings on long-haul travel and the ability to connect seamlessly to destinations around the world. The Global 8000 enables nonstop city pairs such as Shanghai to New York, Shanghai to Dublin and Shanghai to Sydney, helping customers travel farther and faster while staying productive in flight.

For customers in Asia, the Bombardier flagship Global 8000 brings together the attributes that matter most on long missions: exceptional speed, a global reach, the healthiest cabin environment and the flexibility to land into more airports. In a market where long-range capability remains a priority, the aircraft offers a top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles and the industry’s lowest cabin altitude for an aircraft in production at 2,691 ft. (820 metres).(1) These advantages help passengers arrive more refreshed and give operators greater freedom to optimize missions across Asia and beyond.

“This first Global 8000 delivery in Asia reflects the region’s continued appetite for aircraft that combine range, speed and an exceptional level of comfort for its passengers,” said Emmanuel Bornand, Vice President, Sales, International. “Asia is a strategic market for Bombardier, and the Global 8000 is particularly well aligned with the way customers in the region travel: across long distances, on tight schedules and with a strong focus on comfort, efficiency and nonstop global connectivity.”

This milestone delivery reinforces Bombardier’s momentum in Asia and underscores the appeal of the Global 8000 for customers seeking a rare combination of global reach, operational flexibility and uncompromising comfort. This momentum is further reflected in Bombardier’s recent announcement to expand its Singapore Service Centre at JTC’s Seletar Aerospace Park through the addition of a newly built nearby facility of approximately 250,000 square feet, further strengthening its services footprint and customer support capabilities across Asia-Pacific.

In addition to its four zone cabin, performance attributes and ultra-long-range capabilities, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring unique leading-edge slats enable customers to master 30% more airports than its closest rival.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

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(1) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

Bombardier, Global and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.