Quantum Cyber Unveils Quantum Station: A Battlefield Operating System for Multi-Domain Autonomous Warfare

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) (“Quantum Cyber” or the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today unveiled Quantum Station, the Company’s purpose-built battlefield command-and-control platform engineered to serve as the central nervous system of multi-domain autonomous operations.

We intend to build AI and Autonomous features within our Quantum Station in order to eliminate human error when operating Drones. We believe that the future of Drone warfare will need to be built this way.

From Makeshift to Mission-Ready: The Problem Quantum Station Solves

Across active theaters of operation today, drone operators frequently work from improvised command setups: consumer monitors, off-the-shelf laptops, mismatched cabling, and fragmented software tools that were never designed to work together. The result is operator cognitive overload, degraded situational awareness, and mission-critical latency at the worst possible moment.

Quantum Station was built to end that. It replaces every piece of that improvised stack with a single IP67-rated, backpack-portable tactical suitcase containing everything a drone crew needs to command, observe, record, debrief, and disseminate from insertion to mission close. The system is the hardware, software, and communications layer. All three are unified under one architecture designed for the today’s operator who cannot afford for any of them to fail.

A Single Pane of Glass Across All Platforms

Quantum Station is built around open architecture and universal drone compatibility. Supporting ArduPilot, PX4, and custom platforms through native Pixhawk flight-controller integration with CAN bus and telemetry passthrough, the system is designed to command any drone in any inventory, not just the drones it was sold with originally.

The operator interface centers on a 15.6-inch QLED capacitive touchscreen primary display running a cyber-secure Linux operating system with system-wide AES-256 encryption. Up to four additional external field monitors can be connected simultaneously, enabling multi-channel video management, live debrief, and real-time mission analysis across an entire drone swarm. Event logging supports complete timeline reconstruction. An Android ground control application and a cloud layer for fleet management and mission archiving extend command reach beyond the tactical edge.

This is not a display with a drone app loaded on it. Quantum Station is a battle-management system with a display built in.

Communications Architecture Built for Contested Environments

Quantum Station integrates a full communications stack engineered for degraded and denied environments. The primary control link operates over ELRS 900 MHz with a range of 10 to 50 kilometers, sub-50 millisecond latency, and dual TX/RX full-duplex capability. A 2.4 GHz option is commonly available for closer-range operations. A BLE layer handles close-range configuration, calibration, and mission planning without breaking the primary link.

Dedicated video telemetry (VRX/VTX) operates with simultaneous telemetry over UART. When tactical communications infrastructure is available, 4G LTE failover and fiber-optic backhaul for tethered or fixed-site operations extend the command reach. The architecture is Starlink-ready, ensuring the system is positioned for the next generation of low-earth-orbit communications that the U.S. military is actively integrating across all domains.

Looking further ahead, Quantum Station is architected to integrate with Quantum Cyber’s quantum antenna technology currently in development, which the Company anticipates will enable secure, frequency-agile photonic communications that eliminate dependence on conventional RF links entirely -- positioning Quantum Station as the command hub of a truly RF-independent battlefield network.

Power and Endurance for Sustained Battlefield Operations

Quantum Station is engineered for sustained operations without resupply. Hot-swap dual military-standard batteries deliver 6.5 or more hours of continuous operation. The system accepts 220V AC wall power and 6S LiPo battery input, and integrates XT60 charging ports for drone batteries directly -- eliminating the need for a separate charging station in the field. A 25W integrated USB-C port charges drone remote controllers from the same unit. Active cooling via metal heat sinks and dual fans supports reliable operation from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius.

The complete system weighs approximately 10 kilograms and measures 15 by 40 by 48.5 centimeters -- a form factor that fits in a backpack and deploys from a vehicle without ground support equipment.

The Command Layer of a System-of-Systems Platform

Quantum Station represents the command-and-control tier of Quantum Cyber's growing System-of-Systems platform, which also encompasses autonomous drone warfare, counter-UAS perimeter defense, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP-shielded drone manufacturing, anti-drone ammunition, and quantum antenna communications technology currently in development. Every planned autonomous system in the Company's portfolio -- across air, land, and sea -- is being designed to operate from a single Quantum Station.

The Trump Administration is seeking approximately $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare programs in the fiscal year 2027 defense budget, the largest single-year autonomous warfare allocation in U.S. history. Executive Order 14307 establishes American drone dominance as an explicit national security and industrial priority. The global counter-UAS market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion to $10.6 billion by 2030, representing a 27.2 percent compound annual growth rate (Grand View Research, 2025). Quantum Cyber believes the defining competitive advantage in this market will not be the drone. It will be the operator's ability to command it.

"The modern battlefield runs on information, and the operator who can see it clearest and act on it fastest wins," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "Quantum Station is not a hardware product. It is a battlefield operating system. We built it because every drone in our platform needs a command layer worthy of what it can do. Quantum Station is that layer -- open, ruggedized, interoperable, and designed by people who understand what operators actually need when the mission is live."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the commercial development and deployment of the Quantum Station platform; the Company's anticipated integration of Quantum Station within its System-of-Systems platform; the platform's compatibility with third-party drone systems and communications infrastructure; the anticipated integration of quantum antenna technology into the Quantum Station platform and the elimination of conventional RF communications dependency; the anticipated market opportunity in drone warfare and counter-UAS; and the Company’s broader business strategy and technology pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to complete development or achieve commercial deployment of Quantum Station; (ii) the failure to achieve interoperability with third-party platforms; (iii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iv) an inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and subsequent filings. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com