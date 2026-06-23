AGF Investments Launches ETF Series for AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund

Expands ETF lineup and provides investors with greater choice

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the launch of ETF series units for AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund (AENP) providing investors with the potential for capital appreciation, consistent monthly income and enhanced yield through an active option writing strategy.

“AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Fund Plus has been met with tremendous support from our client base since its launch last year as investors seek regular cash flow and attractive total return potential,” said Meaghan Kelly, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, AGF Investments. “We are pleased to add an ETF series, responding to demand from our clients and further expand our ETF lineup.”

Fund Fund Series Available ETF Series Ticker Risk Rating AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund MF, F, I, O AENP (TSX) Medium

About the Fund

AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and generate a high level of consistent income by investing in U.S. equity securities and employing dynamic options strategies such as put writing and covered call writing. The Fund may use leverage, primarily through the use of derivatives.

The initial offering of ETF series units has closed and the ETF series units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under its ticker.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $74 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.



AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.



Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com