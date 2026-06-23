Roadzen's drivebuddyAI Lands $5.3 Million Agreement to Equip 3,600 Electric Buses and Trucks in India with AI Safety

Purchase orders from a leading fleet operator span electric buses and trucks across public transportation, seaport logistics, mining, and industrial transportation — including electric city bus fleets serving major Indian metros.

Second major order in FY 2027 from a fleet customer following last month's 3,000-truck award underscores drivebuddyAI's commercial momentum and the magnitude of the opportunity in India.

drivebuddyAI's six-camera solution gives bus drivers full AI-powered surround-view and blind-spot awareness on dense city roads, with onboard AI interpreting the scene in real time to detect vulnerable road users and alert drivers in time to prevent collisions.



NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that its drivebuddyAI platform for safety and autonomy has entered into an agreement valued at approximately $5.3 million (approximately ₹50 crore) with one of India's leading electric commercial vehicle leasing and fleet operators. The deployment covers drivebuddyAI's six-camera ADAS solution across 3,600 electric buses and trucks operating in public transportation, seaport logistics, mining, and industrial transportation, including electric city bus fleets serving major Indian metros. The initial deployment will be 1,300 vehicles, with volumes expected to ramp to 3,600 over the course of the year.

This is the second major fleet order for drivebuddyAI during Roadzen's FY 2027, following the previously announced multi-million dollar contract to deploy its six-camera ADAS solution across 3,000 heavy-duty trucks in the steel and infrastructure sector. Together, the two awards underscore the platform's accelerating commercial momentum and the magnitude of the broader market opportunity across India's commercial vehicle fleets.

The customer is one of India's leading electric commercial mobility platforms, operating a rapidly growing fleet across public transportation, logistics, seaport operations, mining, and industrial transportation. As a pioneer in commercial vehicle electrification, the company serves many of the country's most important transportation and infrastructure sectors. The deployment forms part of a broader fleet safety initiative designed to improve driver performance, reduce accident risk, and enhance operational oversight. As state and city governments across India accelerate the electrification of intra-city public transportation and prioritize safer urban mobility, operators are turning to advanced safety and intelligence platforms to meet rising performance and accountability expectations. Following an extensive evaluation of competing ADAS solutions in live fleet operations, the customer selected drivebuddyAI for its real-world performance and AI capabilities, user experience, and ability to integrate seamlessly into day-to-day fleet management workflows.

With much of the deployment serving public transportation, the customer is doing more than installing ADAS — it is equipping drivers with AI-powered visibility of their surroundings, a use case distinct from commercial trucking. drivebuddyAI's six-camera architecture delivers surround-view coverage, including blind-spot monitoring that is critical on dense, high-traffic city roads where buses operate in close proximity to pedestrians, cyclists, and two-wheelers. The cameras are only the input; it is the AI that interprets the scene in real time — detecting and classifying vulnerable road users, assessing risk, and alerting drivers in time to act. By turning raw visual coverage into actionable intelligence, the deployment is designed to prevent collisions in precisely the environments where they are most frequent and most severe.

This commercial award underscores a broader shift in India's commercial trucking and fleets: the AIS-184 ADAS mandates required of new commercial vehicles are being adopted commercially by the country's largest fleet owners, well ahead of the regulatory deadlines. The most sophisticated operators are not waiting for those mandates to take effect. They are voluntarily adopting these standards today and selecting platforms that go well beyond minimum compliance, because the operational return justifies it. The trend is unmistakable: a growing share of new vehicles entering the market are equipped with ADAS technology, reflecting not only rising awareness but large-scale adoption.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing markets for commercial electric vehicles, with the country targeting a significant share of new commercial vehicle sales to be electric by the end of the decade. This transition is being driven by accelerating adoption across public transportation, logistics, ports, and industrial operations, supported by national electrification programs and rising fuel and maintenance economics in favor of electric fleets. These sectors represent a substantial long-term opportunity for advanced safety, telematics, and fleet intelligence platforms as operators seek to improve safety outcomes, increase fleet utilization, and lower operating costs. As fleets electrify and scale, the cost of accidents, downtime, and driver risk rises in parallel — making safety and operational intelligence central to protecting returns on electrification investments.

Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, commented, "The electrification of commercial transportation is creating one of the largest technology upgrade cycles the mobility industry has experienced in decades. As operators invest billions of dollars into electric buses and trucks, they increasingly recognize that safety, risk reduction, and operational intelligence are critical to maximizing returns on those investments. We believe we are just getting started, and the opportunity is global. drivebuddyAI remains the only platform certified under India's AIS-184 standard, and it now also meets the requirements of the EU's General Safety Regulation 2019/2144 and Euro NCAP safety protocols. With several growth catalysts ahead of us — across India, Europe, and beyond — we expect the business to scale meaningfully in the years to come."

Nisarg Pandya, Founder and CEO of drivebuddyAI, added, "Public transport is a major new market we are equipped to deliver on, and as tens of thousands of city and state buses look to modernize and electrify over the next few years, it represents a substantial opportunity for us beyond commercial trucking. Operators evaluating ADAS at this scale care less about feature checklists and more about whether a system holds up in live conditions, day after day, across every driver and route. That is exactly where our platform was built to perform. Earning this customer's trust through a rigorous, head-to-head evaluation reflects the accuracy, usability, and real-world reliability that set drivebuddyAI apart, and we are excited to support this fleet as it grows. Deployments like this one move us closer to the Government of India's stated goal of reducing road fatalities by 50% by 2030. We believe this is achievable by using AI to power road safety, and that it can be brought to every vehicle in the country."

drivebuddyAI combines advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driver monitoring, video telematics, and predictive risk intelligence into a unified AI platform. Trained on more than 6.4 billion kilometres of real-world driving data, drivebuddyAI has demonstrated a 72% reduction in accidents across deployed fleets and is the only ADAS solution in India certified under AIS-184, the country's commercial vehicle safety standard.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences. Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world's top AI innovators. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 390 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated revenue from the agreement and purchase orders described in this press release, the timing, scale and pace of deployment under the agreement, including the initial deployment of 1,300 vehicles, the deployment of 3,600 vehicles contemplated by the end of the year, the issuance and timing of additional purchase orders, the potential for additional future deployments of drivebuddyAI across new and existing fleets, our anticipated strategy, valuation, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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