XCharge Enters the Energy Storage Market and launches GridOne at EES Europe

HAMBURG, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited (“XCharge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XCH), an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company, is expanding its portfolio beyond charging infrastructure and entering the energy storage market. At ees Europe in Munich, the company is presenting GridOne, a new all-in-one PV-ESS system for commercial and industrial applications. With GridOne, XCharge is further expanding its portfolio of high-power charging and battery-integrated charging solutions with a dedicated energy storage system. The company is building a more complete energy ecosystem designed to support partners across a broader range of charging, storage, and site energy needs.

With its first appearance at ees Europe, XCharge is underscoring its strategic development from a provider of high-performance DC charging solutions into a provider of integrated energy and charging solutions. In addition to charging infrastructure, the company will increasingly focus on applications relating to photovoltaics, energy storage, peak load management, grid stabilization and site energy supply. Accordingly, XCharge will be represented this year with two separate exhibition booths: at ees Europe for energy storage and at Power2Drive Europe for charging infrastructure.





Multi-unit GridOne installation integrated with rooftop solar, a scalable energy storage solution for commercial and industrial sites.

“With GridOne, we are opening a new chapter for XCharge. We come from the fast-charging infrastructure sector and know from practical experience how closely charging power, grid connection, energy availability and operating costs are linked,” explains Albina Iljasov, Co-CEO at XCharge. “Entering the energy storage market is therefore a logical next step. GridOne helps operators use energy more flexibly, reduce peak loads and operate charging infrastructure economically even where grid capacities are limited.”

GridOne: Energy Storage for Charging Parks, Commercial Sites and Industrial Applications

GridOne is a compact all-in-one system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It combines 125 kW of PCS power, 215 kWh LFP battery and optional 50 kW of PV MPPT in one integrated system, designed to help commercial and industrial sites reduce peak loads, optimize solar usage, and avoid costly grid upgrades. Supporting grid-tied and off grid operating modes, the system is built for applications such as peak-shaving, PV self-consumption, EV charging load buffering and back-up power.

With Ethernet, Modbus TCP/RTU, RS485, CAN, cloud connectivity, and OCPP 1.6J integration with chargers, GridOne is designed for smarter energy management and easier system integration. It also supports scalable multi-unit deployment and is backed by a compliance evidence package tailored to European project requirements.

In combination with photovoltaic systems, GridOne can store excess solar energy and dispatches it when needed, helping coordinate self-consumption, site loads and EV charging more efficiently to reduce peak loads, optimize grid fees and make better use of existing grid capacity.

GridOne is also designed for sites with weak or limited grid infrastructure. The system supports on-grid and off-grid applications, microgrid scenarios and parallel operation of multiple units. This makes it well suited for energy storage use cases as well as sites where charging, renewable generation and grid support need to be managed within one integrated system.

Energy Storage as a Complement to Charging Infrastructure

XCharge’s entry into the energy storage market follows a period of growing momentum in Europe. A recent milestone was the company’s listing as a supplier for fast-charging infrastructure with EnBW, further strengthening its position in Germany and across Europe and creating a strong foundation for continued growth in high-performance charging and energy solutions.

With GridOne, XCharge expands its portfolio with an energy storage solution for charging infrastructure. In high-power charging environments, the economic performance of a site depends not only on the charging points themselves, but also on energy management, grid connection, storage capability and the integration of renewable energy.

At the sister trade fairs ees Europe and Power2Drive Europe, XCharge shows how charging infrastructure and energy storage can become more closely connected in the future. As a provider of integrated energy and charging solutions that combine high power charging, flexible storage and smart site supply, the company is dedicated to help customers achieve profitability while fostering an eco-friendly future.

About XCharge

XCharge (Nasdaq: XCH) is a global supplier of high-performance electric vehicle charging solutions and energy storage solutions. The Company has headquarters in Hamburg and Austin, working with a globally networked team to drive innovation in the field of energy and help its customers achieve long-term success.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XCHG Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “objective,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in XCHG Limited’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XCHG Limited does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact XCharge：

XCharge Europe GmbH

Javier Lázaro

Head of Sales in Europe

Heselstücken 18

22453 Hamburg

E-mail: eu@xcharge.com

XCharge press contact:

Schwartz Public Relations GmbH

Luca Myska / Julia Rauch

Phone: +49 (0)89 211871-38/-43

E-mail: XCharge@schwartzpr.de

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55d05700-0428-4f4b-852f-ec8cf1d63e03