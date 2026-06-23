ApolloMD Welcomes 2026 Emergency Medicine Administrative Fellows and Opens Applications for Next Class

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD proudly welcomes Nishant Gogna, DO, and Eun Sung “Kevin” Kim, MD, as the incoming physicians for its Emergency Medicine Administrative Fellowship program. ApolloMD also announced that applications are now open for the next fellowship class, with submissions accepted through October 15, 2026.

The ApolloMD Emergency Medicine Administrative Fellowship is designed to develop the next generation of emergency medicine leaders by providing physicians with hands-on experience in healthcare operations, physician leadership, quality improvement, and emergency department management, while they continue their clinical practice within Wellstar Health System. A unique component of the program is formal business education, as fellows pursue a fully funded MBA alongside their leadership training.

“This fellowship is designed for physicians who want to extend their impact beyond clinical practice and build the leadership skills needed to help shape the future of emergency medicine,” said Dany Accilien, MD, MBA, Administrative Fellowship Director at ApolloMD. “Dr. Gogna and Dr. Kim bring strong clinical training, intellectual curiosity, and a genuine commitment to improving how care is delivered. We are excited to welcome them to the program and support their growth as physician leaders.”

The incoming fellows bring diverse experiences and share an interest in advancing emergency medicine leadership, operational excellence, and innovation. Dr. Gogna completed his Emergency Medicine residency at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Throughout his training, he developed interests in healthcare operations, emergency department throughput, workflow optimization, and the role of emerging technologies in improving patient care and operational efficiency. During the fellowship, he will pursue his MBA through the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dr. Kim completed medical school through the UQ-Ochsner program and his Emergency Medicine residency at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where his experience in a high-volume trauma center strengthened his interest in healthcare operations, physician leadership, and systems-based care. During the fellowship, Dr. Kim will pursue his MBA at Emory University.

Applications for the next Emergency Medicine Administrative Fellowship class are now open and will be accepted through October 15, 2026. The 24-month program combines clinical practice, executive mentorship, operational leadership experience, and formal business education to prepare physicians to lead innovation, operations, and the delivery of care in emergency medicine. To learn more or apply, visit https://apollomd.com/emergency-medicine-administrative-fellowship/.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization that partners with hospitals and health systems nationwide to deliver integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. To learn more, visit ApolloMD.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Jewell

Marketing Director, ApolloMD

EJewell@ApolloMD.com

ApolloMD.com

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