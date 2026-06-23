ExumPay Launches White-Label Payment Platform for Enhanced Payment Control

Dubai, UAE, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExumPay, a leading provider of white-label payment gateway and payment orchestration technology, launched its next-generation platform designed to give payment providers, banks, ISOs, and merchants complete control over their payment operations through a fully branded, scalable infrastructure.

Offering:

NO Monthly hosting fee.

NO Per-integration fee.

NO Per-user fee.

NO Support tier fee.

NO Emergency line surcharge.

Exumpay charges one transaction fee

New integrations come at no additional cost, with hosting and support included as part of the package. Users can benefit from access to hundreds of acquirers and alternative payment methods that are already live and ready to use.

"With some white-label providers you can be waiting 6 months for an integration. That's why we prioritise integrations the way we do, second only to critical bugs."

Integration timelines can be completed in as little as one hour based on internal benchmarks, while actual timeframes may vary depending on provider requirements and operational processes. The process prioritizes integration alongside critical system issues to support faster onboarding of payment providers and reduce delays commonly associated with third-party integrations says Matvey Chaevski, Chief Commercial Officer.

"Our mission is simple: empower businesses to own their payment experience."Too many organizations are limited by fragmented systems, hidden costs, and lack of visibility. ExumPay provides the infrastructure, transparency, and flexibility needed to optimize payment performance while maintaining complete control under their own brand says Matvey Chaevski, Chief Commercial Officer.

Key platform capabilities include:

Fully branded white-label payment gateway solutions

Smart routing and cascading technology to maximize approval rates

Real-time transaction monitoring and analytics

Automated reconciliation, settlements, and reporting

About Exumpay

Built by payments industry experts, ExumPay enables organizations to launch and manage their own payment ecosystem while benefiting from advanced routing capabilities, real-time transaction visibility, automated reconciliation, and powerful reporting tools.

As payment complexity continues to grow, businesses face increasing challenges related to transaction approval rates, operational efficiency, and provider management. ExumPay addresses these challenges through intelligent payment routing, centralized data management, and a flexible architecture that allows organizations to customize payment workflows according to their specific business needs.

Website: www.exumpay.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exumpay/posts/?feedView=all





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