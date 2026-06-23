RNA Therapeutics Market Set to Nearly Triple by 2034 as Regulatory Approvals and Pandemic Preparedness Drive Adoption

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Therapeutics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's release comes as regulatory momentum for RNA-based medicines continues to build. The global RNA therapeutics market is expected to grow from $19.73 billion in 2025 to $56.07 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.36% during the 2026-2034 forecast period. That growth is being driven by a rising patient pool affected by infectious diseases and genetic disorders, the demonstrated ability of mRNA platforms to respond rapidly to pandemic threats, and an expanding clinical pipeline across oncology, rare diseases, and infectious disease indications. Recent regulatory activity underscores the pace of advancement: in February 2026, the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of Moderna's combined COVID-19 and influenza mRNA vaccine for adults aged 50 and above, while in September 2025 the FDA approved updated 2025-2026 formulations of Moderna's Spikevax and mNexspike vaccines.

The report covers the RNA therapeutics market across type including RNA drugs such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), and RNA aptamers, alongside mRNA vaccines, as well as indication, route of administration, end-users, and geography. mRNA vaccines are estimated to hold the largest market share by type in 2025. North America is expected to account for 45% of the market in 2025, the highest of any region, reflecting its biopharmaceutical ecosystem and clinical trial activity in the United States and Canada, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are highlighted as fast-growing regions on the strength of expanding mRNA pipelines and government-backed biotech investment in markets such as China and Japan.

Why This Report Matters

Size the opportunity with detailed segmentation; Market breakdowns by type, indication, route of administration, end-user, and geography support forecasting and resource allocation decisions through 2034.

Track regulatory momentum as it happens; Coverage of recent approvals, including Moderna's mNEXSPIKE clearance for adults 65+ in May 2025 and AIM Vaccine's FDA-cleared mRNA shingles vaccine trial in March 2025, helps anticipate where the next wave of products will launch.

Benchmark against named competitors; Company and product profiles covering Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and others support competitive positioning analysis.

Assess tariff and supply chain exposure; A dedicated U.S. tariff impact analysis addresses how potential pharmaceutical tariffs of up to 100% could affect manufacturing costs and sourcing strategy for lipid nanoparticles and nucleic acid raw materials.

Identify where AI is reshaping development; Analysis of AI-powered innovations in sequence design, lipid nanoparticle formulation, and personalized cancer vaccine development flags where computational platforms are accelerating timelines.

For pharmaceutical and biotech companies operating in or entering the RNA therapeutics space, this combination of accelerating regulatory approvals and an intensifying competitive landscape, where companies including Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, Alnylam, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are racing to advance next-generation delivery systems such as lipid nanoparticles, circular RNA, and self-amplifying RNA creates a window where positioning now will shape market share as the pipeline matures. The report's regional analysis, including GSK's late-stage mRNA influenza vaccine development in Europe and Arcturus Therapeutics' self-amplifying H5N1 pandemic influenza program entering Phase 1 in 2025, gives stakeholders a basis for evaluating where unmet needs and competitive openings remain.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Pfizer Inc. (BioNTech)

Moderna

Dynavax Technologies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Biogen

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Nippon Shinyaku

Novartis

Bausch + Lomb

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

Biogen

NS Pharma, Inc.

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7og57

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