dvanced Filtration Market Enters Decade of Structural Transformation as PFAS Regulation Turns Demand Mandatory

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Filtration Technologies and Materials 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's release reflects a shift in what is driving filtration demand. Tightening water-quality standards and enforceable PFAS drinking-water limits in the United States, together with the European Union's broad REACH-based PFAS restriction, are converting environmental concern into mandatory, non-discretionary demand for treatment. Acute and worsening water scarcity is driving major investment in desalination and water reuse, including potable reuse, while rising attention to indoor and outdoor air quality is lifting demand for higher-efficiency air filtration. The expansion of biopharmaceutical, vaccine, and advanced-therapy manufacturing is sustaining strong demand for high-value pharmaceutical filtration, and concerns over critical-mineral supply security are opening new application space in lithium recovery from brine, rare-earth recovery from waste streams, and electronic-waste processing.

The report's technology and materials coverage spans established membrane processes microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis, alongside an advancing frontier of two-dimensional and framework materials including MXenes, metal-organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, and graphene oxide, as well as nanofibres, biomimetic and aquaporin-based membranes, reactive and catalytic membranes, and atmospheric water harvesting using advanced sorbents. The report identifies manufacturing scale-up and cost competitiveness against incumbents, rather than laboratory performance as the binding constraint across this technology frontier.

Regionally, the report identifies Asia-Pacific as the largest and fastest-growing market, followed by North America, where PFAS remediation is the most mature segment, and Europe, which combines broad regulation with strong sustainability and circular-economy pressures. The market is increasingly shaped by recurring, consumable-led revenue, the rise of single-use and digitally enabled filtration, and capital flowing through venture capital, venture debt, public-institution lending, and corporate strategic investment.

Why This Report Matters

Quantify demand across every end-use market; Forecasts to 2036 by filtration technology, material class, end-use market, and region under conservative, medium, and optimistic scenarios support investment prioritization across water treatment, air filtration, pharmaceutical processing, and critical-mineral recovery.

Track the materials frontier in detail; Coverage of MXenes, metal-organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, and biomimetic aquaporin membranes identifies where R&D investment is converging ahead of commercial scale-up.

Navigate PFAS regulation as a quantified market driver; Dedicated analysis of U.S. federal limits and the EU's REACH-based restriction frames regulation as a measurable demand driver rather than background risk.

Benchmark against 77 company profiles; Coverage spanning established producers, advanced-materials suppliers, and emerging players; including Gradiant Corporation, Donaldson Company, DuPont de Nemours, Asahi Kasei, and Hollingsworth & Vose; supports competitive positioning.

Identify where AI is accelerating material design; Analysis of inverse design frameworks, molecular dynamics simulation, and property prediction models flags where computational tools are shortening development timelines for next-generation membranes.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/592mlj

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