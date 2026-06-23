Smart Glasses Market to Quadruple by 2031 as Generative AI Turns Eyewear Into a Personal Assistant

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glasses Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's release comes as generative AI integration accelerates adoption at a pace that outpaces previous hardware generations. The global smart glasses market is projected to grow from $2.47 billion in 2025 to $10.25 billion by 2031, at a 26.77% compound annual growth rate. UploadVR reported that more than 1 million units of AI-enabled eyewear sold in 2024 alone, as manufacturers embedded multimodal AI models directly into eyewear, letting users query information, translate languages, and capture content through voice commands without a smartphone screen. The report identifies this shift toward intelligent, voice-activated interfaces as a primary catalyst for recent market acceleration, distinct from the more transient consumer-tech cycles of earlier wearable categories.

Enterprise demand is providing a second, more durable growth engine. Companies in logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare are deploying smart glasses to display real-time schematics and remote expert guidance directly in a worker's field of view, reducing downtime and training requirements. TeamViewer reported in August 2024 that frontline workers complete workflows 37% faster with a lower error rate when supported by smart glasses compared to paper-based instructions; a concrete efficiency gain anchoring the market's industrial use case. The supply side is responding accordingly: XR Today found that 41% of extended reality companies prioritized R&D in 2024 to address hardware needs such as battery life and durability.

The market still faces a meaningful adoption gap, however. The Vision Council reported that only 14% of consumers had purchased smart eyewear in 2025, even as 40% indicated they would consider buying smart eyewear within the next twelve months, a substantial latent-demand gap the report attributes to data privacy concerns and social friction around unauthorized recording. On the technology side, the report highlights Micro-LED and optical waveguide displays as a critical hardware evolution: Jade Bird Display reported in January 2025 that its Micro-LED solutions powered more than 30 announced smart glasses models by the end of 2024, while Digitimes reported a tenfold increase in smart glasses sales volume in China during the first half of 2025 compared to the prior year, driven by the shift toward fashion-forward, lightweight designs.

Why This Report Matters

Size the opportunity across product and channel segments; Market breakdowns by product type, end user, frame shape, and distribution channel through 2031 support forecasting and go-to-market planning.

Track where regional growth is concentrated; Country-level analysis across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, including China's reported sales surge, identifies where investment is best timed.

Benchmark against named competitors; Company profiles covering EssilorLuxottica, Alphabet, Huawei, Vuzix, Razer, and others support competitive positioning and SWOT analysis.

Understand the adoption barrier before competitors solve it; Quantified consumer sentiment data on privacy concerns and purchase intent identifies the specific friction point standing between latent demand and converted sales.

Access tailored data through free customization; The report includes 10% free customization and a complimentary analyst call, allowing buyers to refine segment or company coverage to specific business needs.

For eyewear manufacturers, AI hardware developers, and enterprise technology buyers, this combination of accelerating AI-driven consumer adoption and a still-unresolved trust gap creates a window where addressing privacy and social-acceptance friction; rather than further hardware refinement alone; may determine which companies convert the 40% of consumers expressing purchase intent into actual buyers. The report's competitive analysis of EssilorLuxottica, Alphabet, and other named players operating across the value chain gives stakeholders a basis for evaluating where design, distribution, and trust-building investments are best directed.

Key Market Players:

Essilor Luxottica

Bose Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Vuzix Corporation

Razer Inc.

Goertek Inc.

Titan Company Limited

Alphabet Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Vigo Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nt0u1e

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