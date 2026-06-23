StoneCastle Securities Appoints Amer Tiwana as Head of Credit Research

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Securities, LLC ("StoneCastle"), a provider of private credit market solutions, valuation services, and credit research, today announced that Amer Tiwana has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Credit Research, effective immediately.

Tiwana brings more than 25 years of fixed income and credit market experience to StoneCastle. Most recently, he served as Head of Research at Imperial Capital, where he led research efforts spanning investment grade credit, distressed debt, leveraged finance, and special situations investing.

In his new role, Tiwana will lead StoneCastle's credit research platform, supporting the firm's activities across private credit, structured finance, asset-based finance, secondary market trading, valuation services, and institutional client advisory.

Tiwana will work closely with StoneCastle's trading, capital markets, and valuation teams to further enhance the firm's research capabilities across private credit and other less-liquid fixed income markets. His experience evaluating complex credit opportunities across market cycles will support StoneCastle's continued focus on delivering actionable market intelligence and analytical insight to institutional clients.

"Amer's broad experience across the credit spectrum and his reputation as a thoughtful and rigorous analyst make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Rich Lopez, Managing Director and Head of Credit Trading at StoneCastle Securities. "His expertise spans investment grade credit, distressed debt, leveraged finance, and special situations—areas that are increasingly important as institutional investors navigate a more complex private credit landscape. Amer's leadership will further strengthen our research platform and deepen the insights we provide to clients."

StoneCastle's research platform supports institutional investors and market participants across a broad range of private credit and less-liquid fixed income assets.

Tiwana's appointment coincides with a planned leadership transition for the firm's research group. After 16 years as a founding partner and Head of Credit Research, Larry Taylor will transition to the role of Senior Advisor. Taylor’s more than four decades in fixed income markets included a central role in building StoneCastle's research platform and establishing the firm's reputation for disciplined credit analysis.

"Larry's contributions to StoneCastle have been extraordinary," said Lopez. "We are grateful for his leadership and pleased that he will continue supporting the firm and our clients as Senior Advisor."

To ensure a seamless transition, Tiwana and Taylor have been working closely together, reinforcing StoneCastle's commitment to continuity, research excellence, and client service.

"StoneCastle has built a strong presence within private credit and less-liquid fixed income markets," said Tiwana. "I look forward to working with our clients and colleagues to further develop the firm's research capabilities and continue delivering credit insights, valuation expertise, and liquidity solutions across increasingly complex markets."

About StoneCastle Securities

StoneCastle Securities, LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. StoneCastle Securities' private credit team is focused on private credit and less-liquid fixed income markets. The firm provides institutional clients with secondary market trading, capital raising, valuation services, and advisory solutions across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate credit, infrastructure finance, asset-based finance, structured products, and other illiquid investments. StoneCastle's market expertise is supported by decades of transactional experience and longstanding relationships with institutional investors, issuers, and market participants.

Media Contact

Robert Holmen

President

StoneCastle Securities, LLC

(212) 887-1171

rholmen@stonecastlesecurities.com