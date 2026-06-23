Univar Solutions Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report and Launches New 2030 Sustainability Goals

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the publication of its 2025 sustainability report and the launch of next phase sustainability commitments through its 2030 strategy, “Growth Through Purpose”. The Company’s latest report highlights meaningful global progress in closing out its 2025 sustainability goals and outlines an expanded, business-integrated roadmap designed to deliver long-term value, mitigate risk, and respond to evolving stakeholder expectations.

“Building on nearly two decades of progress, we are setting our sights on the next phase of our journey through our 2030 strategy,” said David Jukes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Univar Solutions. “These long-term ambitions are focused on measuring business value, managing material risk, and supporting the needs of our stakeholders.”

The 2025 Sustainability Report reflects a decade of global sustainability reporting and demonstrates continued advancement across key environmental, social, and commercial priorities.

Among the highlights:

Achieved a 32 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, significantly exceeding the Company’s 20 percent target.

Reduced water waste by 30 percent versus baseline, surpassing its goal.

Expanded supply chain engagement on sustainability, with over 89 percent of direct supplier spend assessed.

Maintained strong employee engagement (81 percent) and inclusion metrics, including a Corporate Equality Index score of 100.





“These results underscore how sustainability continues to mature as a core enabler of operational efficiency, risk management, and customer partnerships across our business,” said Alexa Colin, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and executive sustainability lead at Univar Solutions. “We have made significant progress with our 2025 goals, which advances our sustainability efforts as we ready the introduction of our next generation goals.”

Introducing the 2030 Strategy: “Growth Through Purpose”

Building on this momentum, Univar Solutions has launched its new sustainability strategy to 2030, grounded in the principle of “Growth Through Purpose.”

The strategy is designed to:

Deliver demonstrable value through efficiency, innovation, and growth.

Mitigate measurable risk across operations and supply chains.

Support stakeholder needs as expectations and regulatory requirements evolve.





“These goals reflect a comprehensive approach that integrates sustainability into how we operate, grow, and create value across our global footprint,” said Dr. Liam McCarroll, Senior Director of Global Sustainability and Social Impact. “This effort represents a fully integrated, business-aligned framework shaped by double materiality analysis, customer demand, and regulatory developments.”

Univar Solutions’ 2030 goals focus on eight global priority areas across environmental, commercial, and social dimensions, including:

Environmental

Advance toward net-zero emissions, targeting a 43 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (vs. 2019 baseline).

Improve resource efficiency, reducing operational hazardous waste intensity by 20 percent.

Strengthening environmental stewardship through improved water management and reduced chemical releases.





Commercial

Expand sustainable products and services, supporting customer demand and driving growth.

Strengthen sustainable supply chains, including enhanced supplier due diligence and engagement.

Further, embed sustainability into the commercial strategy to support customer sustainability journeys through the Sustainable & Natural Products portfolio.





Social

Advance inclusion and belonging across business practices and employee experience.

Scale community impact, with a goal of 45,000 employee volunteer hours by 2030.

Further improve workplace safety performance, targeting a Total Case Incident Rate of ≤0.38.





The Company will continue to present a single, unified global sustainability strategy and reporting framework, reinforcing consistency and transparency for stakeholders across all regions and business segments.

With sustainability now fully embedded into its operating model, Univar Solutions is focused on scaling impact through innovation, stronger supplier partnerships, and enhanced customer solutions.

The Company will continue to evolve its reporting practices in alignment with global frameworks while enhancing data quality, transparency, and accountability.

Learn more at: https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability

Read the full report at: https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability/esg-resources

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

mediarelations@univarsolutions.com

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