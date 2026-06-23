Smart Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market to Reach $3.23 Billion by 2030 as Fleets Demand Real-Time Tire Health Data

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TMPS) With Telematics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's release reflects a market already in rapid growth. Smart trailer TPMS with telematics grew from $1.66 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion in 2026, a 14.4% CAGR, driven by increasing focus on tire safety compliance, growing fleet digitalization, and rising incidents of tire-related breakdowns. The market is forecast to reach $3.23 billion by 2030, growing at a 14.1% CAGR, as rising demand for predictive maintenance, growing emphasis on reducing operating costs, and expanding regulatory pressure for tire safety continue to drive adoption. The report highlights real-time vehicle monitoring as a key growth driver: Geotab Inc. reported in February 2024 that it added 1 million new telematics subscriptions in just 15 months, reaching over 4 million, with connected vehicles traveling more than 89 billion kilometers, evidence of how quickly fleet operators are adopting connected tire-health data to detect issues before failures occur.

Competitive activity in the space is consolidating around unified trailer platforms that integrate TPMS with braking systems and cloud telematics. ZF's Commercial Vehicles Solutions division launched a new trailer telematics solution in July 2024 combining its OptiTire TPMS, Trailer Electronic Braking Systems, and Operating Data Recorder into a single package connected to its SCALAR cloud platform, supporting GDPR- and UN ECE R141-compliant real-time data sharing. In October 2023, Powerfleet Inc. merged with MiX Telematics Limited in an all-stock combination that expanded their combined subscriber base to approximately 1.7 million assets, strengthening their position as a mobile-asset IoT and fleet-management provider. North America was the largest region in the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific identified as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Why This Report Matters

Size the opportunity across five segment dimensions; Market breakdowns by component, deployment model, service type, application focus, and industry vertical, with five years of historic and ten years of forecast data, support investment and product planning.

Benchmark against 22 named competitors; Detailed company profiles and a company scoring matrix covering DENSO, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Michelin, Valeo, Samsara, and Geotab support competitive positioning by market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Quantify the total addressable market; A dedicated TAM analysis compares current market size against full market potential, identifying headroom for growth strategy.

Navigate tariff exposure before it hits margins; The report addresses how tariffs are increasing costs for imported sensors, telematics modules, and electronic components, particularly in North America and Europe, and how vendors are responding through localized assembly and sourcing diversification.

Identify high-potential countries and segments; A dedicated chapter on countries and segments offering the most new opportunities through 2030 supports market-entry sequencing.

For TPMS manufacturers, telematics providers, and fleet technology investors, this combination of steady double-digit growth and active consolidation, illustrated by the Powerfleet-MiX Telematics merger and ZF's unified hardware-software bundling creates a window where positioning around integrated, platform-based offerings will likely determine competitive standing as the market moves from standalone sensors toward unified trailer intelligence systems. The report's coverage of 16 geographies, including expanded analysis of Taiwan and Southeast Asia as emerging supply chain hubs, gives stakeholders a basis for sequencing regional investment.

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Smart Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TMPS) With Telematics market report include:

DENSO Corporation

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Groupe Michelin S.E.

Valeo SA

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Dana Incorporated

Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH

Knorr-Bremse AG

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Sensata Technologies Holding plc

Samsara Inc.

Hendrickson USA L.L.C

Geotab Inc.

Steelmate Co. Ltd

Orange Electronic Co. Ltd.

Phillips Connect Technologies Inc.

Cub Elecparts Inc.

PressurePro Enterprises Inc.

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd.

Doran Manufacturing Inc.

Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uf0hq

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