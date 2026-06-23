From the pitch to the airport: Cristiano Ronaldo and Vini Jr. chosen as Brazil’s dream travel buddies, reveals KAYAK

SAO PAULO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAYAK surveyed 2,000 travellers to find out which football player they'd most want to travel with, and where in Brazil they'd take them.

Passport stamped for the Portuguese star

Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen by 60% of respondents, followed by Vinícius Júnior (19%) and Endrick (9%). The reasons? 41% cited personal admiration, 23% want to see what goes on behind the scenes of an athlete's holiday, and 15% want to live a once in a lifetime experience alongside one of football's biggest names.

The Northeast Steals the Show

When asked where they'd take their football idol, 59% of Brazilians pointed to the Northeast region of the country, with destinations like Bahia. Another 17% would go for the South, with cities like Gramado.

From the month of football to the next trip

Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Funchal, Madeira, accessible from Brazil via Lisbon. Fans can explore where he grew up and stay at the Pestana CR7 hotel . Round-trip flights to Lisbon between July and December average R$5,296.

Planning your trip? Use Ask AI on KAYAK for real-time results on flights, hotels, and car rentals.

Methodology

Research Insights

KAYAK conducted an online survey with The Ripple Effect among 2,000 adults (18+) in Brazil who had traveled for leisure within or outside the country in the last 1-2 years and who also intend to travel in the next 12 months. Fieldwork was conducted between May 15 and 18, 2026.

Flights data