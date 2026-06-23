Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 16 June 2026 – 22 June 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 16 June – 22 June 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



16 June 2026



17 June 2026



18 June 2026



19 June 2026



22 June 2026 3,332,030



139,000



40,000



230,000



45,000



70,000 15.18



15.49



15.66



15.79



15.66



15.83 50,569,970



2,152,929



626,456



3,630,642



704,903



1,108,030 Total, 16 June – 22 June 2026 524,000 15.69 8,222,960 Accumulated under the program 3,856,030 15.25 58,792,930

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 37,526,999 own shares, corresponding to 2.67% of the total number of outstanding shares (after the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares as per company announcement no. 33/2026)

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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