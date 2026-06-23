Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 16 June 2026 – 22 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 16 June – 22 June 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
16 June 2026
17 June 2026
18 June 2026
19 June 2026
22 June 2026
|3,332,030
139,000
40,000
230,000
45,000
70,000
|15.18
15.49
15.66
15.79
15.66
15.83
|50,569,970
2,152,929
626,456
3,630,642
704,903
1,108,030
|Total, 16 June – 22 June 2026
|524,000
|15.69
|8,222,960
|Accumulated under the program
|3,856,030
|15.25
|58,792,930
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 37,526,999 own shares, corresponding to 2.67% of the total number of outstanding shares (after the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares as per company announcement no. 33/2026)
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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