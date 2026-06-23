Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 16 June 2026 – 22 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 16 June – 22 June 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

16 June 2026

17 June 2026

18 June 2026

19 June 2026

22 June 2026		3,332,030

139,000

40,000

230,000

45,000

70,000		15.18

15.49

15.66

15.79

15.66

15.83		50,569,970

2,152,929

626,456

3,630,642

704,903

1,108,030
Total, 16 June – 22 June 2026524,00015.698,222,960
Accumulated under the program3,856,03015.2558,792,930

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 37,526,999 own shares, corresponding to 2.67% of the total number of outstanding shares (after the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares as per company announcement no. 33/2026)

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

AS 34 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 16 June-22 June 2026
GlobeNewswire

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