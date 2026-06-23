Kalaris Announces Upcoming Presentation of TH103 Phase 1a Clinical Data at American Society of Retina Specialists; Ph 1b/2 Clinical Trial Actively Enrolling

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS) (“Kalaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, today announced an upcoming presentation of Phase 1a data at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2026 Annual Meeting.

ASRS Presentation Details:

Title : First-in-Human Evaluation of TH103, a Novel Dual-Targeting VEGF/HSPG Biologic: Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose Study in Treatment-Naïve Neovascular AMD

: First-in-Human Evaluation of TH103, a Novel Dual-Targeting VEGF/HSPG Biologic: Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose Study in Treatment-Naïve Neovascular AMD Speaker : Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD, Retinal Consultants Medical Group

: Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD, Retinal Consultants Medical Group Date : Friday, July 17, 2026

: Friday, July 17, 2026 Time : 8:00 am EDT

: 8:00 am EDT Session : AMD - Neovascular Symposium 2. Innovations in nAMD: New Targets, New Therapies, Early Results

: AMD - Neovascular Symposium 2. Innovations in nAMD: New Targets, New Therapies, Early Results Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montréal, Quebec

Kalaris also confirms that its Phase 1b/2 multiple ascending dose study of TH103 for neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration is actively enrolling and dosing patients. The company remains on-track to share initial data from the study in 1H 2027 which is designed to accelerate TH103’s clinical development and inform dose selection for potential future Phase 3 development.

About TH103

TH103 is an investigational dual-targeting biologic engineered by VEGF scientific discoverer Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to achieve extended intraocular retention with enhanced VEGF inhibition through optimized binding to VEGF receptor 1 ligands and concurrent heparan sulfate proteoglycan (HSPG) anchoring. It is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein designed for intravitreal delivery, with potential applications as a treatment for exudative and/or neovascular retinal diseases, such as wet AMD, diabetic eye disease and retinal vein occlusion. TH103 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD).

About Kalaris

Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions with major unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.

Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

ir@kalaristx.com