Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) Announces Appointment of Mariana Cota Stirner, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc. (IGI), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Multispecific™ antibodies in oncology, today announced the appointment of Mariana (Maya) Cota Stirner, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

"Dr. Cota Stirner is a highly regarded physician-scientist known for her work on next-generation cancer medicines,” said Lida Pacaud, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “Earlier in our careers, I had the pleasure to partner with her on a transformative medicine for a hematological cancer. I am thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Cota Stirner again to advance IGI’s next-generation therapeutic candidates and deliver meaningful new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers.”

Cota Stirner brings more than 20 years of clinical development experience in oncology and hematology to the role. Most recently, she served as fractional CMO and Head of Clinical Development at Azalea Therapeutics. Prior to that, she was the Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head of Hematology at AbbVie. Additionally, she has held pivotal roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis, where she was instrumental in securing multiple global regulatory approvals. She spent a decade at Nuvisan, a CRO, designing and managing Phase I–III oncology trials across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Cota Stirner holds both an M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Zagreb School of Medicine, where she also completed her oncology training.

"Multispecific approaches represent one of the most compelling frontiers in oncology, and IGI is at the forefront of this space,” said Dr. Cota Stirner. "Improving care for patients across different cancer types has been the driving force of my career. I'm proud to be joining IGI at such a pivotal time, as the company advances its first-in-class multispecific immune cells activator toward the clinic and expands a truly differentiated pipeline built on the strength of its BEAT® platform."

About IGI

IGI is a global, fully integrated clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biologics in oncology. Headquartered in New York, NY, IGI is advancing a robust pipeline of novel, first-in-class Multispecifics™ aimed at addressing complex diseases and treating patients holistically. Powered by its proprietary BEAT® technology platform, IGI is committed to delivering breakthrough curative therapies to improve and extend the lives of patients battling hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.IGInnovate.com.

IGI Corporate Communications:

Corporate.communications@IGInnovate.com