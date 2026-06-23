Questex’s PODD, the Premier Gathering for Drug Delivery Industry Leaders, Announces the 16th Annual Conference Agenda

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences today announces the agenda for the PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, the premier gathering for drug delivery industry leaders. Set to take place October 29-30, 2026, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, the 16th annual PODD conference brings together over 1,000 executives, innovators and strategic decision-makers to advance the design and development of drug delivery systems and devices to improve patient lives.

“As someone working at the forefront of emerging modalities, I see PODD as uniquely valuable because it brings together the full ecosystem needed to translate novel biology into viable therapies, where delivery often becomes the gating factor,” said Suman Luthra, Director, Discovery Pharmaceutical Sciences, Merck.

With more than 150 sessions across multiple tracks, the PODD conference features keynotes, panels, roundtables and case studies with thought leaders from across the pharma and drug delivery ecosystem.

2026 featured sessions include:

Keynote: Dr George Yancopoulos , Regeneron’s Co-Founder, Board Co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer will join MIT’s Dr Robert Langer , a pioneer in the research and development of drug delivery technology, to discuss the state of innovation in the drug delivery industry.

, Regeneron’s Co-Founder, Board Co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer will join MIT’s , a pioneer in the research and development of drug delivery technology, to discuss the state of innovation in the drug delivery industry. Patient Keynote: Sabrena Gates will share her family’s journey with Luxturna, a gene therapy designed to treat inherited retinal diseases caused by mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene.

will share her family’s journey with Luxturna, a gene therapy designed to treat inherited retinal diseases caused by mutations in both copies of the RPE65 gene. How Companies Use AI to Support Drug Delivery will be addressed by AstraZeneca’s Head of Advanced Drug Delivery, Dr Annette Bak, Intrepid Lab’s Co-Founder & CEO, Dr Christine Allen, GSK’s VP, Portfolio and Technology Development, Dr Manish Gupta, Eli Lilly and Company’s VP, Drug Delivery, Device, Connected Solutions & Innovation, Dr Anand Subramony, and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Director, Portfolio Strategy & Integration, Rashmi Thakur.

Head of Advanced Drug Delivery, Dr Annette Bak, Intrepid Lab’s Co-Founder & CEO, Dr Christine Allen, VP, Portfolio and Technology Development, Dr Manish Gupta, VP, Drug Delivery, Device, Connected Solutions & Innovation, Dr Anand Subramony, and Director, Portfolio Strategy & Integration, Rashmi Thakur. Johnson & Johnson’s Scientific Director, Oral Peptide Formulation Technologies, Wouter Müllers, Vertex Pharmaceutical’s VP, Combination Devices, David Dunleavy, Daiichi Sankyo’s VP, Global Search & Evaluation – Early Stage, Global Business Development, Dr Shiv Krishnan, and Astellas Pharma’s , Senior Director, Head of DDS, Dr Takayuki Yoshida will present on their companies’ partnering philosophy, current needs and scouting interests, as related to drug delivery and enabling technologies as part of the Pharma Company Spotlights .

Scientific Director, Oral Peptide Formulation Technologies, Wouter Müllers, VP, Combination Devices, David Dunleavy, VP, Global Search & Evaluation – Early Stage, Global Business Development, Dr Shiv Krishnan, and , Senior Director, Head of DDS, Dr Takayuki Yoshida will present on their companies’ partnering philosophy, current needs and scouting interests, as related to drug delivery and enabling technologies as part of the . The Successful Partnering between Pharma, Drug Delivery and Academia panel is led by Boehringer Ingelheim’s Senior Associate Director, Innovation Technology, Dr Jill Steinbach-Rankins , with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines’ Senior Director External Innovation DPDS, Dr Elena Diez Cecilia, MIT’s Director, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, Dr Tarek Fadel, and CSL Bering’s Search & Evaluation, Immunoglobulin (Ig) Therapeutic Area and Technologies Lead Dr Sarah Tao.

is led by Senior Associate Director, Innovation Technology, , with Senior Director External Innovation DPDS, Dr Elena Diez Cecilia, Director, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, Dr Tarek Fadel, and Search & Evaluation, Immunoglobulin (Ig) Therapeutic Area and Technologies Lead Sun Pharmaceutical’s Mark Simon, UnitedHealth Group’s, Lambert van der and Sherman Healthcare Solutions’ Dr Michael Sherman lead the Payer discussion on how companies can position their drug delivery-enabled therapies for reimbursement, the impact of direct-to-consumer accessibility on GLP-1 drugs, and cell and gene therapies for non-malignancies and conditions for which there are already effective treatments.





The PODD conference will also feature multi-stakeholder participation, including leaders from AbbVie, Alexion, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chiesi USA, CSL Bering, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly & Company, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Regeneron, Roche, Sanofi, Sun Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and more.

The 2026 Drug Delivery Technology Presentations cover:

Injectable Formulations & Technologies

Oral, Nasal, Pulmonary & Other Non-Injectable Technologies

Novel Injectable & Non-Injectable Technologies

Novel Devices, Self-Injectables, Wearables & Connected Devices

Novel Device Technologies

Cell, Gene, & Novel Biologics Delivery

Novel Materials & Excipient Innovation

Self-Injection Devices, Syringes, Primary Container & Packaging Solutions



To register to attend PODD, click here.

Learn more about sponsorship opportunities, here.

About PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference

Pharma, biotech and the drug delivery industries gather annually at PODD to assess delivery needs, latest trends and information on deals, and learn about a wide range of innovative drug delivery technologies that could improve the delivery of various types of drugs. This can include proteins, peptides, oligonucleotides, biologics, small molecules and more. PODD provides business development opportunities through organized networking and a partnering tool for new, emerging and established collaborations.

To learn more about the PODD conference, please visit PODDConference.com.

About Fierce Life Sciences

Fierce Life Sciences Events offers a full suite of news, analysis and event education, all in one place. From preclinical research to market and beyond, our team of editors and handpicked experts deliver insights you can source with confidence and events, both virtual and live, that support professional and business growth.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Allyson Adams

PODD

aadams@questex.com