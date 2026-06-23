Acres.com Joins NAHB Member Savings Program, Offering Exclusive Discounts on Land Intelligence Tools

Fayetteville, Ark., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com announced it was invited to join the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Member Savings Program , which provides NAHB members with exclusive savings on Acres’ land data and mapping subscriptions.

Through the program, thousands of members of local and state home builders associations will receive discounted access to Acres.com via Acres Pro , a comprehensive land intelligence platform that supports site selection, valuation, and land acquisition planning.

As NAHB members contend with limited lot supply, land pricing pressure, and tighter acquisition and development credit, Acres provides a centralized platform for parcel ownership records, nationwide land sales data, valuation tools, and property-level insights, helping builders evaluate opportunities more efficiently and reduce early-stage risk.

“Builders are navigating increasingly complex land markets, and access to reliable, centralized data is essential,” said Carter Malloy, CEO of Acres.com. “By joining the NAHB Member Savings Program, we’re making professional-grade land intelligence more accessible to builders of all sizes.”

Available on desktop and mobile, Acres Pro gives members the flexibility to research land from the field or the office. The platform builds on those capabilities with the largest available land sales database, instant valuation reports, and advanced search filters that help identify off-market opportunities.

As part of the Member Savings Program, NAHB members receive exclusive pricing through a dedicated redemption process. Additional details about the offer are available through NAHB’s Member Savings Program portal linked here.

About Acres

Acres.com is the land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.