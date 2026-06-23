LGI Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Chima Ranch in Yuba City, California

YUBA CITY, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the Grand Opening of Chima Ranch, a brand-new community offering spacious homes, exceptional value, and a desirable location in the heart of Yuba City. Surrounded by scenic orchards and established neighborhoods, Chima Ranch provides residents with a peaceful setting while remaining just minutes from everyday conveniences, major employers, outdoor recreation, and the Feather River.

At full build-out, Chima Ranch will feature 82 homesites with a collection of thoughtfully designed three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes. Each home showcases LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package, which includes a host of sought-after upgrades at no additional cost. Homeowners will enjoy energy-efficient Whirlpool® stainless steel kitchen appliances, premium hard-surface countertops, designer plank flooring, modern fixtures, and other carefully selected finishes. Spacious layouts, open-concept living spaces, and attached two-car garages provide both functionality and comfort for today's homebuyers.

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans will be available at Chima Ranch, starting in the $490s:

Baker – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,335 sq. ft.

Carmel – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,505 sq. ft. An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is available with select Carmel floor plans

Eureka – 4 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,708 sq. ft.

Newport – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,943 sq. ft.

Stallion – 5 beds, 3 baths, 2-car garage, 2,492 sq. ft.



“Our spacious lot sizes at Chima Ranch will allow homebuyers the opportunity to purchase an ADU on many of our home sites. These ADU’s can become the perfect guest house, multi-generational suite, or even an income producing opportunity for our homeowners,” stated Chris Kelly, Regional President.

Located just north of Sacramento, Chima Ranch places homeowners close to the shopping, dining, and entertainment options found at Yuba Sutter Mall and Yuba City Marketplace. Residents can also take advantage of the area's abundant recreational opportunities, including local parks, walking trails, and the nearby Feather River, where fishing, boating, and waterfront relaxation await. Families will also appreciate easy access to Gauche Aquatic Park, a popular summer hotspot featuring pools, a splash pad, and waterslides for all ages.

To celebrate the community's Grand Opening, LGI Homes will host a special event on June 20, 2026, featuring limited-time savings available exclusively during the event weekend. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 460-3472 ext 792 to schedule a tour or visit the Chima Ranch Information Center, located at 1669 Sanborn Road in Yuba City. The Information Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c10c9f33-3ce8-4325-933d-3add766ab3bb