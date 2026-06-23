American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Provides Update Following Dr. John Brandenburg’s June 22 Presentation at IEEE ICOPS 2026

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, today provided an update following Chief Technology Officer Dr. John Brandenburg’s June 22, 2026 presentation of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform at the IEEE International Conference on Plasma Science (“ICOPS”) 2026, including observations from the conference, ongoing discussions relating to future testing capabilities, and the Company’s continued progress toward technical validation and commercialization.

Dr. Brandenburg Presents Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ at IEEE ICOPS 2026

Dr. Brandenburg was invited by the IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society (NPSS) to present the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ at ICOPS 2026, one of the world’s leading conferences dedicated to plasma science, fusion research, pulsed power, particle beams, advanced diagnostics, and emerging energy technologies. The conference is sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and its Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society, whose members include physicists, engineers, university researchers, national laboratory personnel, graduate students, and industry professionals engaged in plasma science, fusion energy, radiation science, and advanced instrumentation.

The annual ICOPS conference attracts leading researchers and technical professionals from around the world and is widely recognized as one of the principal forums for presenting new developments in plasma and fusion science. Management reported strong audience engagement and extensive follow-up discussions with conference attendees following Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

“It was an honor to be invited to present the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ before such a distinguished scientific audience,” said Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “ICOPS brings together some of the most respected researchers, engineers, and plasma physicists in the world. The level of interest and engagement we received was extremely encouraging and reinforces our belief that compact fusion systems can play an important role in the future of energy production.”

Company Reports Strong Interest from Conference Attendees

Company representatives attending the conference reported strong interest in the Texatron™ platform and meaningful discussions with attendees following the presentation. Michael Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, stated, “I was personally present during Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation and witnessed the positive response from the audience. Many attendees remained afterward to ask questions and discuss the technology in greater detail. For a development-stage company, having the opportunity to present our work before such a technically sophisticated audience is an important milestone. We believe it reflects growing interest in innovative approaches to fusion energy and validates our commitment to engaging openly with the scientific community.”

Texas Tech Discussions May Accelerate Testing and Expand Scientific Capabilities

American Fusion is also pleased to announce that discussions are actively underway with Texas Tech University, Dr. Robert Duncan, and Blankslate Innovation regarding the potential use of a specialized testing facility located on the Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Texas. The facility has previously received applicable approvals from both the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Management believes these discussions may provide opportunities to accelerate portions of the Company’s planned testing and validation activities while expanding access to advanced scientific and diagnostic capabilities.

The Company also recently completed transport of its 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ to the Fort Worth area, where installation and commissioning activities are expected to precede future testing operations.

Evaluating Advanced FT-ICR Mass Spectrometry Diagnostics

As part of the Texas Tech discussions, American Fusion is evaluating the potential acquisition and deployment of a next-generation Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance (FT-ICR) Mass Spectrometer, an advanced scientific instrument used for ultra-high-resolution isotopic and chemical analysis. Management believes this equipment could significantly enhance the Company’s fusion diagnostics capabilities through ultra-high-resolution isotopic measurements, trace impurity detection, plasma composition analysis, fuel verification, reaction-product identification, and advanced scientific diagnostics.

One particularly important feature of the FT-ICR platform is its ability to measure extremely light ions and detect trace contaminants with exceptional sensitivity and precision. Management believes this capability could provide valuable insight into plasma purity, fuel utilization, reaction products, and future optimization of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

“The FT-ICR platform represents some of the most advanced diagnostic technology available today,” Dr. Brandenburg added. “In my opinion, tools like this are on the cutting edge of fusion diagnostics and will help power the future of fusion energy research. The ability to precisely identify isotopes, light ions, and trace impurities can provide critical insight into plasma behavior, fuel utilization, and overall system performance.”

Continued Advancement Toward Commercial Validation

American Fusion continues to advance the development of its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform and remains focused on achieving technical validation, regulatory milestones, and eventual commercialization. Management believes that the combination of advanced diagnostics, potential collaboration with leading scientific institutions, and continued engineering progress positions the Company favorably as it pursues the next phase of development.

The Company looks forward to providing additional updates as testing activities commence and key milestones are achieved.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defens and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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