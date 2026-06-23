Intrado’s Second Annual State of the 9-1-1 Industry Report Calls on Entire 9-1-1 Ecosystem to #EvolveWisely

LONGMONT, Colo., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in emergency communications technology, today released its 2026 State of the 9-1-1 Industry report, an in-depth analysis of technological advancements, operational innovations, and regulatory developments shaping the future of emergency response. The report's central finding is clear: the public safety technology to save more lives exists today, and the community should embrace it - but how that happens, and the pace at which it happens, matter greatly. Intrado also delivers policy recommendations for Congress and the FCC that catalyze improvements in our nation’s emergency communications.

Intrado’s 2026 report measures progress on core 9-1-1 issues – Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1), satellite-enabled communications, enterprise 9-1-1, transition to cloud, and cybersecurity - against the benchmark set by the 2025 edition. It also ventures into emerging frontiers reshaping how communities access emergency help: the rapid growth of Real Time Crime Centers, the use of drones to calibrate emergency response, and AI as both an opportunity and a threat. All of this is unfolding as industry consolidation fundamentally reshapes who builds and owns 9-1-1 infrastructure.

"For nearly 50 years and 15 billion calls, Intrado has been there when it matters most," said Joe Custer, CEO, Intrado. "That experience has taught us one thing above all else: how you change a system that saves lives matters just as much as the change itself. The technology to save more lives exists today - and the 9-1-1 community should embrace it. But embracing it wisely, deliberately, and with public safety as the North Star is what #EvolveWisely means to us. That is the standard we hold ourselves to, and the standard we are calling on the entire ecosystem to meet."

9-1-1 Telecommunicator Support is Essential

The emergency communications community has never been more visible, more capable, or more central to the fabric of public safety - and the challenges it faces have never been more acute. Recruiting and retaining qualified 9-1-1 professionals remains an industry-wide struggle, even as the tools and partnerships available to address it are stronger than ever. Shared data environments in particular are emerging as a powerful solution – giving 9-1-1 telecommunicators, law enforcement, fire, and EMS leaders a foundation for collaboration that benefits the entire public safety ecosystem.

NG9-1-1 Is the Central Point for Advancement in Emergency Communications

The shift to IP-based NG9-1-1 unlocks capabilities that legacy systems simply cannot support. This includes AI applications, modern cybersecurity, satellite coverage, and multimedia communications. NG9-1-1 is a big leap - but the experience, institutional knowledge, and collaborative framework to manage it are already here. The scale of the work is significant: more than 2,100 PSAPs are covered by nearly 200 Requests for Service filed with the FCC, and Intrado has already proactively migrated nearly 3,500 PSAPs to a Phase 1 IP-based solution. But the transition is neither uniform nor complete - how far any given state or PSAP has come depends heavily on funding, coordination, and governance structures that vary widely across the country.

Augmented Intelligence – Not AI-driven Automation

Nearly half of 9-1-1 professionals are already using AI - but the same technology streamlining PSAP operations is also powering the ransomware, TDoS, and phishing attacks targeting them. AI is both the opportunity and the threat. That's why the goal is augmented intelligence, not AI-driven automation - and why no AI system has the authority to dispatch resources, close an incident, or make any real-world decision without explicit human authorization.

Satellite Infrastructure Extends 9-1-1 Access

Satellite-enabled communication brings 9-1-1 access to un/under-served areas, and PSAPs are receiving satellite-originated 9-1-1 traffic today. Direct-to-device satellite routing has moved from theoretical to operational reality, with voice communications soon to follow. A wave of commercial partnerships are fundamentally changing how emergency access is provided in rural, off-grid, offshore, and disaster-impacted environments.

“The technological transformation of emergency communications continues. We’re starting to realize the benefits of NG9-1-1 with advancements such as AACN, cloud, and the integration of AI technologies,” said co-author John Snapp, VP Technology, Intrado. “We’re witnessing fusion between first responders and 9-1-1 with the rapid adoption of Drones as First Responder and increase in the number of Real-Time Crime Centers that is creating more efficient emergency response. Cloud-based systems are highlighting the need for PSAPs to pay more attention to local survivability. AI shows promise to process 9-1-1 calls more effectively and is a critical piece allowing PSAPs to combat advanced cyber threats.”

“This year’s report is richer in many ways – the depth of analysis, the focus on innovations and trends, inclusion of the 9-1-1 environments in Canada and Mexico, and a primer on the foundational standards that underlie the 9-1-1 ecosystem,” concluded Lauren Kravetz, VP Government Affairs, Intrado. “We worked hard to take a neutral approach, to look objectively at the technologies and services, and this is an important element of the report’s success. We want the report to both educate and facilitate open dialog in our industry. We have a unique vantage point, and we’re proud that Intrado has the expertise to create this resource.”

"Intrado's 2026 State of the 9-1-1 Industry report reinforces what those of us in public safety have long understood: the technology to save lives exists today, but its success depends on thoughtful implementation and continued investment in the training and well-being of our nation's 9-1-1 professionals,” said U.S. Congresswoman Norma Torres (CA-35). "As a former 9-1-1 telecommunicator and Co-Chair of the Next Generation 9-1-1 Caucus, I am encouraged by the report's findings and its focus on modernizing emergency communications while supporting the telecommunicators who serve as our nation's first responders. Congress must continue advancing Next Generation 9-1-1 and the 911 SAVES Act, so every community has access to a reliable, resilient emergency response system.”

"The technology to save more lives is here, and Intrado's report gives Congress the roadmap to deploy it wisely. That work starts with federal leadership, dedicated funding, and cross-sector coordination," said U.S. Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-03). "As co-chair of the Congressional NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus, I am committed to building the federal framework that keeps pace with the technology and the people who depend on it."

“As Next Generation 9-1-1 continues to deploy across the United States, dozens of related technologies are being integrated into the system, making its development enormously complex,” said John Provenzano, CEO, NENA. “We are happy to see this report provide valuable insight into the benefits of the interoperable emergency communications systems of the future.”

“AT&T applauds Intrado’s call for public safety to #EvolveWisely as state agencies and 9-1-1 centers transition to Next Generation 9-1-1,” said Mike Guerra, National Director, AT&T Public Safety Product and Sales - Next Generation 911 & FirstNet. “The shift to IP-based, data-driven emergency communications is one of the most important advancements in the industry today, unlocking capabilities like multimedia response, AI-assisted workflows, and enhanced resiliency. Public safety agencies need scalable, interoperable solutions that accelerate this transition while managing risk and culture change. With over a century of experience operating one of the nation’s most advanced and secure networks, AT&T is leading this transformation by collaborating with agencies and providers to deliver reliable, standards-based ESInet solutions that help save lives and strengthen community resilience. Congratulations to Intrado for another insightful discussion of these issues.”

The 2026 State of the 9-1-1 Industry report finds an ecosystem that is both more capable and more complex than ever before. The technology to save more lives exists, the will to deploy it is growing - and the entire ecosystem must #EvolveWisely to deliver on that promise.

To view the full 2026 State of the 9-1-1 Industry report, visit: www.intrado.com/resources/state-of-the-9-1-1-industry-report-2026.

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

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