Rocket Doctor Partners with Mindstride to Expand Access to After-Hours Healthcare Across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia

Rocket Doctor has partnered with Mindstride AI to provide after-hours and overflow physician coverage, with the program launching on June 15, 2026, for eligible patients across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

The partnership combines Mindstride’s integrated care model with Rocket Doctor’s network of more than 350 licensed physicians, creating a more connected and comprehensive patient experience.

Eligible Mindstride patients will gain access to physician care during evenings, weekends and periods of increased demand, helping reduce barriers to care and improve continuity of care.

Vancouver, BC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., has entered into a partnership with Mindstride AI, designed to improve access to timely, connected healthcare for patients across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Through the partnership, physicians on Rocket Doctor will provide after-hours and overflow coverage for Mindstride patients, helping ensure individuals can access medical care when they need it, even outside regular clinic hours or during periods of increased demand.

Together, the organizations will deliver an improved healthcare experience by combining Mindstride's integrated care model with the 350+ licensed physicians on Rocket Doctor’s digital health platform and marketplace across the country. The partnership supports a shared commitment to reducing barriers to care, improving patient access, and strengthening care throughout the healthcare journey.

The term of this Agreement is 12 months commencing June 15th, 2026, and will automatically renew for successive 12-month periods unless either party provides at least 30 days’ written notice of termination prior to the renewal date.

"At Rocket Doctor, we believe access to healthcare should be simple, timely and patient-centered," said Dr. Pamela Lai, Director of Clinical Partnerships at Rocket Doctor Inc. "Mindstride has built an innovative model focused on proactive, connected care, and we're proud to support that vision by extending access to physician services beyond traditional clinic hours. Together, we're helping ensure patients can receive care when and where they need it."

Founded in Ottawa, Mindstride delivers healthcare through a coordinated model that combines virtual and in-person care, including primary care, mental health services, preventative health support, and access to specialist care. The organization works with employers and individuals to improve healthcare accessibility while promoting better long-term health outcomes.

Through the partnership, eligible Mindstride patients across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia will have access to licensed physicians during evenings, weekends and periods of increased demand. The expanded coverage helps ensure timely access to medical care beyond traditional clinic hours while supporting continuity through coordinated information sharing between care teams.

"Mindstride was created to reimagine healthcare through a more proactive, accessible and connected approach," said Rudi Asseer, Co-Founder & CEO. "Partnering with Rocket Doctor strengthens our ability to provide timely access to physician care while ensuring our patients remain connected to their broader healthcare journey. This collaboration helps us deliver on our promise of making high-quality healthcare more accessible for the people and organizations we serve."

As healthcare organizations continue to explore innovative models for improving access and patient outcomes, the partnership demonstrates how virtual care and integrated care delivery can work together to provide more comprehensive support for Canadians.

About Mindstride AI

Mindstride is a Canadian healthcare organization delivering integrated virtual and in-person healthcare services designed to improve access, continuity and health outcomes. Through a proactive, patient-centered model, Mindstride connects individuals and organizations with primary care, mental health support, preventative care and specialist services to help people achieve better health.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:

www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai



Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321



Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the partnership with Mindstride AI, the expected benefits of the partnership including improved patient access, continuity of care and reduced barriers to care, and the future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the failure to successfully launch or scale the partnership on the anticipated timeline, changes in regulatory requirements applicable to virtual healthcare services in the applicable provinces, changes in the competitive landscape for digital health services, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.