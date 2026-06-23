Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on June 24th

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD., Founder, President and CEO, will present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th, 2026.

DATE: June 24th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Reviva Management is available for 1x1 meetings: June 26 and June 30. To schedule 1x1 Meetings, please click here

The event will be conducted as an interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to obtain an update from management. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system-check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s plans for its brilaroxazine program including intended steps of advancing further clinical development and additional steps towards potential approval, the Company’s statements regarding its planned registrational RECOVER-2 Phase 3 trial evaluating brilaroxazine for the treatment of schizophrenia, including the expected timing of initiation of patient enrollment, statements about the Company’s planned use of a new form of brilaroxazine in its RECOVER-2 Phase 3 trial and in its future NDA submission, statements about anticipated FDA feedback, optimism about FDA alignment, and the timing thereof, statements about the Company’s strategy to strengthen the long-term value of brilaroxazine and the potential to extend patent protection and commercial exclusivity, statements about potential NDA and other regulatory submissions, the Company’s expectations regarding the anticipated clinical profile of its product candidates, including statements regarding anticipated efficacy or safety profile, and those relating to the Company’s expectations, intentions or beliefs regarding matters including product development and clinical trial plans and the timing thereof, including the anticipated timing of the availability of trial data, clinical and regulatory timelines and expenses, planned or intended additional trials or studies and the timing thereof, planned or intended regulatory submissions and the timing thereof, trial results, statements about the transition of the Company’s common stock to quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market (which is subject to additional risks compared to being listed on a national securities exchange including the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the standards for continued quotation on the OTC Markets, together with limited liquidity, increased volatility, sporadic trading in the public market for the Company’s common stock, and that our ability to raise additional capital while trading on the OTC Markets may be adversely impacted), market opportunity, ability to raise sufficient funding, the Company’s cash position and its projected cash runway, statements about competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential opportunities for development including partnerships, growth or expansion opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential, “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company’s other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com