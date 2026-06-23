Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion in Colorado with New Parker Location

Scottsdale, AZ, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in Colorado with the opening of a new store in Parker.

The store, located at 6940 Stroh Rd, will officially open its doors on Monday, June 29th. This opening marks Black Rock’s nineteenth Colorado location and reinforces the brand’s steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

Monday, June 29th: Free 16oz Drinks

Tuesday, June 30th: Buy One, Get One Free Drinks

Wednesday, July 1st: 50% Off a Drink w/ Food Purchase

Thursday, July 2nd: Limited Edition Sticker with Purchase (while supplies last)

Friday, July 3rd: Free T-Shirt with Purchase (while supplies last)‍

Saturday, July 4th: Fuel Your Weekend Plans w/ an Afternoon Summer Bundle

Sunday, July 5th: $2 Off Any Size Drink

"Our growth in Colorado reflects the strong support we've received from our guests across the region," said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We're excited to open another location in Parker, connect with new customers, and continue delivering the fast, friendly service and premium beverages that define the Black Rock experience."

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock’s protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Grilled Cheese. For an extra kick of protein, guests can add Black Rock’s new Protein Cold Foam, Protein Boosted Milk or Protein Boost to their drinks.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time summer offerings like the Fudge Brownie Mocha, Blueberry Cobbler Latte, and Juice Box Fuel Energy drink, bringing bold flavors and nostalgic summertime vibes with new seasonal drinks launching on July 1. The brand is also featuring its new Mystery Dirty Pop — a better-for-you soda featuring OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin and a smooth, creamy berry-inspired twist.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 190 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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