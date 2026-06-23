CoverFour Acquires Chandler Bats, Establishing a New Powerhouse in Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoverFour today announced its emergence as a new force in the sporting goods industry with the acquisition of Chandler Bats , a respected baseball brand known for its high-performing wood bats used by professional and amateur players. Quietly operating and making key investments over the past several years, the acquisition marks a defining moment in CoverFour’s strategy to build a modern, athlete-centric sporting goods platform rooted in performance, authenticity and innovation.

Chandler has long been recognized as one of the most trusted names in professional baseball. Its products are used by top players across Major League Baseball, and are respected throughout the game for their performance and consistency.

While the acquisition positions CoverFour at the forefront of baseball’s next evolution, Chandler represents more than a category leader. The acquisition is the foundation for CoverFour’s broader vision, where elite craftsmanship meets scaled infrastructure, data-driven product development and direct connection to athletes and consumers, with additional athlete partnerships and portfolio expansions already on the horizon.

“CoverFour was created to do one thing exceptionally well, which is to identify iconic performance brands and unlock their next phase of growth,” said Joe Lawrence , CEO of CoverFour. “Chandler is exactly the kind of brand we believe in, deeply rooted in their sport, trusted by top athletes, and built on uncompromising quality. This acquisition sets the tone for what CoverFour represents.”

CoverFour will focus on several key growth initiatives for Chandler, including:

Athlete-Led Innovation: Partnering closely with elite players to inform product design, testing and storytelling and to ensure performance advantages are grounded in real athlete insight.

Partnering closely with elite players to inform product design, testing and storytelling and to ensure performance advantages are grounded in real athlete insight. Direct-to-Consumer and Retail Sales Acceleration: Building a best-in-class e-commerce and content engine to connect directly with players, parents and teams.

Building a best-in-class e-commerce and content engine to connect directly with players, parents and teams. Manufacturing and Distribution: Investing in operational infrastructure to increase production capacity, uphold craftsmanship at scale and expand availability to meet the growing demand.

Investing in operational infrastructure to increase production capacity, uphold craftsmanship at scale and expand availability to meet the growing demand. Global Growth: Expanding Chandler’s footprint internationally, with a particular focus on baseball’s fastest-growing markets.

“As popularity of Chandler has quickly increased, CoverFour’s leadership and resources will now let us begin to unlock our full potential,” said Ben Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Chandler Bats. “With vertically integrated production and a history of proven operational excellence, the vision CoverFour has for the future of Chandler is exciting.”

CoverFour provides shared resources across product development, manufacturing and go-to-market strategy under one roof, allowing brands to scale while preserving what made them special in the first place. CoverFour’s growing portfolio also includes:

LEGION : Innovative football protective gear revolutionizing safety, style and performance

: Innovative football protective gear revolutionizing safety, style and performance SweetSpot : Sports product company that touts both competitive and leisure play from the backyard to on-field for all ages

: Sports product company that touts both competitive and leisure play from the backyard to on-field for all ages Luccini : Premium baseball uniforms, products and gear developed by former MLB players and dynasty coaches

: Premium baseball uniforms, products and gear developed by former MLB players and dynasty coaches Throne SPORT COFFEE : A better-for-you performance coffee brand co-founded by NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes

: A better-for-you performance coffee brand co-founded by NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes Alliat (Coming Soon): High-end pickleball equipment built with patented technology and a unique, elevated aesthetic



CoverFour is founded and led by an accomplished executive team:

Joe Lawrence , Chief Executive Officer: Former professional baseball player, co-founder of Marucci Sports and ALMM Woodmill

Former professional baseball player, co-founder of Marucci Sports and ALMM Woodmill Blair Barbier, President: Financial strategist and two-time NCAA National Champion with deep expertise in scaling businesses

Financial strategist and two-time NCAA National Champion with deep expertise in scaling businesses Curtis Cruz , Chief Product Officer: Product innovation leader with 15+ years in equipment design at Marucci and Rawlings

Product innovation leader with 15+ years in equipment design at Marucci and Rawlings Stan Levy , Chief Marketing Officer: Nationally recognized marketer, Founder and CEO of SASSO, with experience launching iconic consumer brands and campaigns

For more information, visit CoverFourWins.com or stay connected on LinkedIn .

About CoverFour

CoverFour is a next-generation sports investment and operating company focused on building high-performance brands. By combining strategic vision, operational expertise, and athlete-driven insight, CoverFour partners with and scales brands that define their categories. The company’s model integrates product innovation, brand storytelling, and go-to-market execution to drive sustainable, long-term growth.

About Chandler Bats

Chandler Bats is a premier manufacturer of precision-engineered wood baseball bats trusted by professional and amateur players worldwide. Known for its uncompromising quality and billet selection process, Chandler serves athletes at every level of the game.

Media Contact:

Melanie du Mont, SASSO

melanie.dumont@sassoagency.com

Cell: 757.803.3722

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82ed8ec5-aded-4617-b482-ac0c2b3a31c2