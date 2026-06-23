CoreHealth Announces Leadership Transition as Charles Martin Appointed Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreHealth Technologies Inc. today announced that Michael Peters will conclude his tenure as Chief Executive Officer at the end of June, following five years of leadership that helped strengthen the company's market position and prepare it for its next chapter.

Effective July 1, Charles Martin, CoreHealth's current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Charles brings more than eight years of leadership experience with CoreHealth and its predecessor organizations, having played a key role in technology, operations, product strategy, and the evolution of the company's wellness platform.

During his tenure as COO, Charles has been instrumental in strengthening relationships with clients and channel partners while overseeing CoreHealth's compliance and security programs, including ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA and GDPR compliance. He has also led numerous client implementations, guided ongoing platform enhancements, and helped ensure the company continues to leverage emerging technologies to better serve its customers.

"I want to thank Michael for his trust and partnership over the past five years and for the strong foundation he leaves behind," said Charles. "CoreHealth has a tremendous opportunity to help organizations move beyond isolated wellness initiatives and build sustainable wellbeing strategies that deliver lasting impact," Charles continued. "I'm honored to lead the company into its next chapter and continue advancing our wellness system approach. Together with our team, customers, and partners, we'll remain focused on helping organizations deliver wellbeing outcomes through technology, insight, and expertise."

The appointment comes as CoreHealth continues to strengthen its leadership team and strategic focus on employee health and wellbeing. Earlier this year, the company appointed Dr. Matias Golob as Chief Wellness & Growth Officer, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and market leadership in the corporate wellness space.

"UIL remains deeply committed to the continued growth of CoreHealth," said Alasdair Younie, Board Member and representative of UIL Limited. "We are excited to welcome Charles into the CEO role. His leadership, industry experience, and deep understanding of the business make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead CoreHealth into its next phase of growth."

The Board of Directors and ownership group would also like to recognize and thank Michael for his leadership over the past five years. During his tenure, CoreHealth strengthened its market position, advanced its platform capabilities and established a strong foundation for future success.

Michael will work closely with Charles through the transition period to ensure continuity for employees, customers, and partners.

Working alongside Dr. Golob and the broader leadership team, Charles will continue advancing CoreHealth's mission of helping organizations improve population health through technology-enabled wellness programs that drive measurable outcomes.

About CoreHealth

CoreHealth is a leading corporate wellness technology platform that helps employers, health plans, wellness providers, and consultants build, manage, and scale comprehensive wellbeing programs. Through its configurable wellness system, CoreHealth enables organizations to assess population needs, engage participants, analyze results, and continuously evolve their strategies to drive measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.corehealth.global.

Media Contact

Andrea McLeod

Marketing Director

andrea.mcleod@corehealth.global