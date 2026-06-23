STAT Uncovers $1.56 Million in Previously Undetected Trade Deductions for Leading Confectionery Brand, Working Alongside Internal Team and Third-Party Provider

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAT Recovery Services LLC. (STAT), a specialist in CPG trade deduction recovery, announced the results of a historical revenue recovery audit conducted for a leading confectionery brand. The engagement successfully recovered over $1.56 million in funds that had gone undetected through the client's existing deduction management workflows, including an active internal team and an established third-party provider.

Recoveries were completed between February and April 2026, with the majority of claims filed and processed by March 2026. The client's existing operations were not disrupted and their incumbent provider remained in place throughout.

How the Engagement Worked

STAT's process functions as a secondary audit layer, operating in parallel with a supplier's existing internal team and any third-party tools already in place. For this CPG brand, the engagement required no change to current workflows, no reallocation of internal resources, and no technology replacement.

STAT's historical audit methodology looks beyond the standard dispute window on which most internal teams and third-party providers focus. That extended scope is where incremental recovery dollars tend to reside: transactions not presented as a deduction, are not flagged by automated systems, or are otherwise outside the scope of day-to-day deduction management.

The engagement timeline for this client proceeded as follows:

Early February 2026: Engagement initiated. STAT began historical audit alongside existing team and providers.

March 2026: Majority of recoveries secured. Claims filed and processed. Existing workflows unaffected.

April 2026: Additional recoveries completed. Over $1.56 million total returned to the client.

Financial Impact and Gross Margin Implications

For finance leaders evaluating trade deduction recovery programs, the incremental nature of STAT's audit approach is a material consideration. The $1.56 million recovered in this engagement represented revenue that had already been written off or was otherwise not being pursued through standard dispute channels, meaning the recovery had a direct impact on gross margin without requiring additional trade spend or changes to retailer terms.

STAT operates on a performance based pricing model. No fees are collected unless funds are recovered, which means the client carried zero financial risk to initiate the audit. This structure eliminates the need for capital allocation against an uncertain outcome and aligns STAT's incentives directly with the client's recovery results.

STAT's historical audit methodology has consistently generated over 40% incremental recovery on dollars that would otherwise expire uncollected, on top of what internal teams and standard deduction management providers already capture.

What Made This Recovery Possible

Several structural elements of STAT's engagement model contributed to the outcome:

Proprietary historical audit scope: STAT's methodology extends well beyond the standard dispute window, surfacing deductions that most internal teams and third-party providers do not have the capacity or mandate to pursue.

Performance based fee structure: The client carried zero financial risk. Fees are collected only when funds are recovered, making the engagement self-funding from the first dollar returned.

Minimal internal resource requirement: STAT's process is designed to place as little burden as possible on internal teams. Staff did not need to redirect resources or change existing workflows to support the audit.

Additive to existing providers: The client's current third-party deduction management provider remained in place throughout the engagement. STAT is built to be additive, not a replacement.

Over 40% incremental recovery: STAT's historical audit consistently generates over 40% increased recovery on dollars that would otherwise expire, on top of what internal teams and standard providers already capture.

About STAT Recovery

STAT is a CPG trade deduction recovery company specializing in historical revenue audits for consumer goods suppliers. STAT's secondary audit layer identifies and recovers funds that fall outside the standard dispute process, generating incremental gross margin for finance and trade teams without disrupting existing operations or provider relationships. STAT operates exclusively on a contingency basis. For more information, visit www.statrecovery.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: claire@statrecovery.com | www.statrecovery.com