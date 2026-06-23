KingSmith WalkingPad Announces Biggest Sale of the Year for Prime Day 2026

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingSmith WalkingPad, the brand that helped define the foldable treadmill and under-desk walking pad category, today announced its biggest sale of the year for Prime Day 2026. For a limited time, shoppers can save up to $500 on select WalkingPad fitness products available through the official WalkingPad store.

The Prime Day event includes deals across WalkingPad’s most popular compact fitness lineup, including under-desk walking pads, foldable treadmills, vertical-fold treadmills, hybrid walking/running models, and rowing machines. Designed for home offices, apartments, shared spaces, and everyday movement, WalkingPad products make it easier to stay active without dedicating an entire room to fitness equipment.

Shoppers can view all Prime Day deals at the official WalkingPad store .

“KingSmith WalkingPad was created for people who want fitness to fit naturally into their lives,” said Albert Jing - KingSmith CEO. “Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for customers to get started with compact, space-saving fitness equipment at some of our best prices of the year.”





Prime Day WalkingPad Deals

Model Regular Price Prime Day Price Savings Z1 $329 $299 $30 off A1 Pro $699 $499 $200 off C2 $599 $399 $200 off R2 $799 $599 $200 off R3 $799 $549 $250 off R3 Hybrid+ $999 $799 $200 off Z3 Hybrid+ $899 $699 $200 off X21 $999 $799 $200 off X214 $1,199 $899 $300 off MX8 $599 $549 $50 off Denise Austin 2.0 $999 $699 $300 off MX10 $899 $699 $200 off X218 $1,799 $1,299 $500 off



Compact Fitness Built for Real Homes

WalkingPad products are designed around a simple idea: fitness equipment should adapt to the home, not take it over. Many WalkingPad models fold, store vertically, or slide out of the way when not in use, helping customers add more movement to their day without sacrificing living space.

For remote workers and home office users, WalkingPad under-desk models such as the C2 and A1 Pro make it easy to walk while working at a standing desk. For shoppers looking for more traditional treadmill performance in a compact footprint, models such as the R3 Hybrid+, Z3 Hybrid+, X21, X214, and X218 offer expanded training options while maintaining WalkingPad’s space-saving design approach.

Certain WalkingPad models are equipped with intuitive innovations like SpeedDial™ Control, allowing users to seamlessly adjust speed with a simple twist and press, and FootSense™ Control, which uses smart sensors to automatically adjust the belt speed based on where the user stands.





Additionally, SoftStep™ Cushioning provides unique impact reduction to help protect knees and ankles during longer sessions.





The Prime Day lineup also includes select KingSmith rowing machines, giving customers additional options for low-impact, full-body training at home.

Best Picks During Prime Day

For customers new to WalkingPad, the Z1 at $299 offers an accessible entry point into compact walking at home. The C2 at $399 is a strong choice for under-desk walking and work-from-home movement. For shoppers looking for a higher-performance folding treadmill, the X218 offers the largest savings in the lineup at $500 off.

Because Prime Day deals are available for a limited time and inventory may vary by model, shoppers are encouraged to visit the WalkingPad store early to compare models, review pricing, and secure the best available deal.

About KingSmith WalkingPad

WalkingPad is a compact fitness brand under KingSmith, known for innovative folding treadmills, under-desk walking pads, vertical-fold treadmills, and space-saving home fitness equipment. Designed for modern living, WalkingPad products help customers add movement to their daily routines without requiring a dedicated gym space.

For more information, visit WalkingPad’s official website .





Media Contact

Ty Taylor

KingSmith Technology Corporation

ty.taylor@kingsmith.com

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