Enviri Rings the NYSE Closing Bell®, Signaling the Start of Its Next Chapter

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) (“Enviri,” or the “Company”) rang The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, bringing together President and CEO Russell Hochman and the senior leadership team to celebrate the debut of its Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail segments as one standalone, publicly traded entity.

Enviri is a global provider of environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries, operating across more than 30 countries. The bell ringing follows the completion of Enviri's transition into a standalone public company on June 1, 2026, when its Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail businesses were spun off in connection with the $3.04 billion sale of its Clean Earth division to Veolia Environnement SA. Enviri's common stock began Regular Way trading on the NYSE under the ticker "NVRI" on June 2, 2026.

"The bell ringing is a moment to recognize the people who built this company and to affirm our commitment to what comes next,” said Russell Hochman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail each have significant runways ahead, and we are focused on capturing that potential through disciplined execution and strategic investment."

Enviri enters this phase with two core businesses, each with a defined path forward. Harsco Environmental is positioned to benefit from improving steel markets while continuing to drive operational improvements. Harsco Rail is executing a turnaround centered on operational excellence and growth in its core equipment and aftermarket businesses.

Enviri enters this chapter with a conservative capital structure, and the Company sees meaningful earnings growth potential across both segments as operational and efficiency benefits materialize and end-markets recover.

About Enviri

Enviri is a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operating in more than 30 countries, the company leverages over 170 years of industrial expertise to help customers improve operational performance, recover value from byproducts, enhance sustainability, and maintain critical infrastructure. Enviri's divisions, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, combine deep operational capabilities with innovative technologies and global scale to deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and shareholders. Learn more at enviri.com.





Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Karen Tognarelli

+1.717.480.6145

ktognarelli@enviri.com













A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d427fe5-5108-402a-b478-13df21776bcb



