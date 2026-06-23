Salomon Ignites New York City with Flatiron Store Grand Opening Festivities

Ogden, UT., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salomon, the modern mountain sports lifestyle brand, is opening its newest New York City storefront in the Flatiron district with a lineup of exciting community events designed to celebrate the city's vibrant outdoor and sport culture and the people who make it thrive.

Wednesday, July 1st - Soft Opening

Join the Salomon team for the store’s soft opening party at 10AM. Track down the Run Vault on Wheels in the city — a disruptive, can’t-miss pop-up experience where runners can unlock prizes redeemable at Salomon Flatiron. (RSVP here - Live 6/24)

Tuesday, July 7th - Workout Class at NRTHRN Strong and After Party at Flatiron with Guest Jessie Diggins

Salomon will host a Nordic-inspired fitness class with Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins in partnership with neighboring fitness studio, NRTHRN Strong for Salomon S/PLUS members. NRTHRN Strong is the hottest new fitness studio in Flatiron, built around a patented machine inspired by cross-country skiing. Every class is a low-impact, full-body workout blending strength training, cardio, and mobility. It's the kind of training that keeps you performing at your best without breaking your body down. A natural fit for Salomon fans.

The private studio event will be followed by a larger after-party at the store for S/PLUS members where they can meet Jessie Diggins, enjoy dinner & drinks by Sweet Chick, and mingle with fellow fans. Twenty spots are available for the class, and the after party at the Salomon Flatiron store is open to S/PLUS members by RSVP — sign up here.

Wednesday, July 8th - GRAND OPENING

Today marks the grand opening of the Salomon Flatiron store, celebrating with the local community and complete with a party experience from open to close. Start the day off with a Morning Miles run from the Flatiron store (RSVP HERE Live 6/24), followed by “Gravel” smoothie bowls and signature coffee drinks. Members will enjoy private shopping hours right before the Salomon Flatiron store opens (RSVP here) for an electric all-day party experience—featuring a guest DJ, electrolyte bar, custom heat press shirt station, NYC charm kits and swag, social media photo opps and more. All are welcome to celebrate Salomon’s exciting debut in Flatiron.

Thursday, July 9th - Salomon x Rebecca Kennedy

Join Peloton instructor & Salomon partner Rebecca Kennedy for a unique shoe guide and strength session. Participants will learn about the Salomon essentials to get you out and moving this summer in and around the city. Rebecca will guide the group through mobility, standing core, and a short city walk, followed by a light brunch and coffee bar hosted by L’Appartement 4F. Event starts at 7:00am and goes until 9:30am. S/PLUS member exclusive event. Lottery to sign up here.

Thursday, July 9th- Art of Fashion Happy Hour

5-7pm, Come by the store to receive a live drawing of yourself in a Salomon Sportstyle product by local artist, Juanita Village. Enjoy light bites and refreshments by Milly’s and enter a chance to win the new XT-Whisper in the ICONS pack.

Salomon Flatiron Store Details:

Store Address: 141 5th Ave New York, NY 10010

Store Hours: Monday - Saturday 10am - 8pm, Sunday 11am - 7pm

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Press contact: Salomon@OutsidePR.com

About Salomon

Salomon is the modern mountain sports lifestyle brand creating innovative, premium and authentic footwear, apparel and winter sports equipment in the French Alps. At the Annecy Design Center, designers, engineers and athletes intersect to shape the future of sports and culture. At Salomon, we exist to unleash the best in people through mountain sports.