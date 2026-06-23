Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Ready to Try Agentic Shopping, but Many Demand Human Approval Before AI Can Buy

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), a data-centric provider of an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem that enables businesses to unlock data, power intelligent discovery and deliver personalized experiences at scale, and PayPal today released new research revealing strong consumer interest in agentic shopping experiences alongside a clear demand for safeguards that keep consumers in control of purchases.

The study, conducted by Logica Research, surveyed 3,000 online shoppers across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia to better understand consumer attitudes toward agentic shopping tools — AI-powered assistants that can research products, compare options and make purchases on a shopper’s behalf. While approximately two-thirds of consumers across all three markets say they are interested in trying agentic shopping tools, many remain hesitant to give AI full autonomy over purchasing decisions.

The findings suggest that while consumers are increasingly comfortable with AI playing a role in commerce, widespread adoption of agentic shopping will depend on merchants, technology providers and payment companies building experiences that prioritize trust, transparency and security.

Key findings include:

Approximately two-thirds of consumers across the US, UK and Australia are interested in trying agentic shopping tools.

Consumers see the greatest value in agentic shopping tools helping them find lower prices, discounts and promotions while reducing the time spent researching products.

Across all three markets, consumers primarily want AI assistance during product research and comparison rather than during checkout.

Purchase confirmation, fraud protection and strong payment security are the most important factors for increasing adoption of agentic shopping tools.



“This research confirms that the opportunity in agentic commerce is real and global. Consumers want the time and money savings that agentic commerce can deliver, but they aren’t ready to trust agents as an autonomous buyer,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of AI for products at Commerce. “As agentic commerce moves from experimentation to real-world adoption, merchants have an opportunity to build experiences that help shoppers discover products, on any surface, faster. The next phase of commerce will be about combining AI-driven convenience with the transparency and trust consumers demand.”

The findings arrive as the commerce industry rapidly evolves beyond traditional search and browsing experiences toward AI-powered shopping journeys. Consumers are increasingly asking AI to help them discover products, compare options and identify the best value, but they expect to remain in control of final purchasing decisions.

United States: High Interest Meets Demand for Control

US consumers expressed the highest level of enthusiasm for agentic shopping among the markets surveyed, with 67% interested in trying an agentic shopping tool.

66% said they already use AI in their daily lives.

28% already use AI tools when shopping.

50% say they spend less time looking for products when using AI tools compared to traditional methods.

81% want AI tools to help with their online shopping in some way in the future.



At the same time, trust remains a critical factor:

82% say these tools should offer payment security that is equal to or better than existing payment methods.





As for why consumers are resistant to using AI for shopping, the biggest reason (49%) was that they enjoy the process of shopping.

United Kingdom: Consumers See Agentic Shopping as a Way to Save Time and Money

Among UK consumers, 64% say they are interested in trying agentic shopping tools.

62% said they already use AI in their daily lives.

21% use AI tools when shopping.

54% say they spend less time looking for products when using AI tools compared to traditional methods.

70% want AI tools to help with their online shopping in some way in the future.



UK consumers most often cited avoiding overpaying, finding promotions and discounts, and identifying the right product to meet their needs more quickly as the primary benefits of agentic shopping.

UK shoppers also want to remain actively involved in the purchasing process. Purchase confirmation was the single most important feature for increasing willingness to use the technology.

Australia: Security and Trust Will Drive Adoption

Australian consumers showed similarly strong interest in agentic shopping, with 63% interested in trying the technology.

57% said they already use AI in their daily lives.

20% use AI tools when shopping.

53% say they spend less time looking for products when using AI tools compared to traditional methods.

79% want AI tools to help with their online shopping in some way in the future.



Similar to the US and UK, security concerns are particularly pronounced. Concerns about unauthorized purchases, bank account breaches and personal data security rank among the leading barriers to adoption.

79% expect agentic shopping tools to provide security protections that are at least equal to traditional payment methods.





Trust as a differentiator

The findings suggest that building trust will be a key differentiator as agentic shopping experiences continue to emerge, particularly for providers that can demonstrate robust security, transparency and consumer protections. Whom consumers trust to offer agentic shopping experiences also varies by country. In the US, trust was balanced across tech companies such as Google and Apple, online payment providers such as PayPal, marketplaces such as Amazon and Etsy, traditional payment providers such as Visa and Mastercard.

“Trust is the foundation of every transaction, whether a purchase is initiated by a person or an AI agent,” said Michaela Weber, senior vice president of product management for payments at Commerce. “Consumers are telling us they want strong security protections, clear visibility into purchases and confidence that their financial information remains safe. As agentic commerce continues to evolve, secure payments and fraud protection will play a critical role in helping consumers and merchants embrace these new experiences with confidence.”

Across all three markets, consumers consistently indicated they want agentic shopping tools to help them discover products, compare options and identify the best value, while maintaining visibility and control over purchasing decisions. The research suggests the next phase of AI-powered commerce will not be defined by removing consumers from the process, but by helping them make better and more informed purchasing decisions.

Access the complete report and detailed survey results at: https://www.bigcommerce.com/resources/reports/agentic-ai-shopping-research-cdl-report/ .

Methodology

The Agentic AI Shopping Research report is based on an online survey conducted by Logica Research in March and April 2026. The study surveyed 1,000 online shoppers in each of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, for a total of 3,000 respondents. To qualify, participants had to be 18 years or older and have made at least one online purchase in the previous month.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit www.commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com